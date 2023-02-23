Icelandair: Final Agenda and Proposals – Annual General Meeting 9 March 2023

The Board of Directors has decided that Icelandair Group‘s Annual General Meeting on 9 March 2023 will be held electronically, cf. Article 4.6 of the Company‘s Articles of Association. Shareholders who intend to participate electronically in the meeting shall notify the Company with 3 days notice thereof and submit written questions regarding the agenda or documents to be presented at the meeting which they require answers to, cf. Article 4.4 of the Company‘s Articles of Association. Registration at the meeting takes place at www.lumiconnect.com/meeting/icelandair2023 and all further information can be found on Icelandair Group's AGM website www.icelandairgroup.com/agm.

Registered participants will receive information via e-mail prior to the meeting on how to participate and cast their votes together with a link to a live stream of the meeting. The meeting will be live streamed from Hilton Reykjavik Nordica but will be open for physical attendance. Voting will be electronic only. The meeting will be conducted in Icelandic but live English translation will be offered both at the live stream and at Hilton Reykjavik Nordica.





AGENDA

1. The Board of Director‘s report on Icelandair Group‘s operations in 2022

2. Confirmation of Annual Accounts and decision on the handling of profit or loss for the financial year

3. Decision on payments to Board Members

4. Proposal of the Board of Directors regarding the Remuneration Policy

5. Report and proposal from the Nomination Committee regarding Board Membership

6. Election of Board Members

7. Election of two members of the Nomination Committee

8. Election of Auditors

9. Changes to the Articles of Association

10. Authorization to purchase Treasury Shares

11. Other lawfully submitted matters



Further information

Ari Guðjónsson, General Counsel, e-mail: ari@icelandairgroup.is

