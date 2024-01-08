|
Icelandair: Number of passengers increased by 17% in 2023
In December 2023, Icelandair transported 264 thousand passengers, a 13% increase compared to December 2022. In the full year of 2023, the Company transported 4.3 million passengers, 17% more than in 2022.
In December, 30% of passengers were traveling to Iceland, 17% from Iceland, 45% were via passengers and 7% were traveling within Iceland. Seismic activity and volcanic eruption in the Southwest of Iceland had no impact on Icelandair’s flight schedule in December but international media coverage of these events negatively affected passenger demand, primarily on the market to Iceland. Despite that, load factor remained similar to December last year at 72.4%. On-time performance was 67%. On time performance and the number of passengers in December was significantly affected by the industrial action of Icelandic Air Traffic Controllers.
Bogi Nils Bogason, President & CEO of Icelandair:
"In 2023, the number of passengers continued to increase, reaching similar numbers as in the record year 2019. This is the result of the tireless work and dedication of the Icelandair team throughout the year. I would like to thank them for their efforts during the year.
Looking ahead, we are excited for the year 2024. We will fly to over 50 destinations in our route network and thereof three new destinations – Faroe Islands, Pittsburgh and Halifax. Our fleet renewal will continue where the highlight is the introduction of brand-new Airbus aircraft into our fleet next autumn, in addition to many other projects such as moving to our new headquarters before the end of the year.”
Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations. E-mail: iris@icelandair.is
Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail: asdis@icelandair.is
