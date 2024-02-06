|
06.02.2024 16:58:00
Icelandair: Number of passengers increased by 7% in January
In January 2024, Icelandair transported 225 thousand passengers, a 7% increase compared to January 2023. During the month 31% of passengers were travelling to Iceland, 20% from Iceland, 41% were via passengers and 8% were travelling within Iceland. Load factor was 69.4%. On-time performance was 79.8% and was somewhat impacted by weather in January.
Sold block hours in charter flights increased by 16%. Freight measured in Freight Ton Kilometers decreased by 9% compared to January last year.
Although the seismic activity and volcanic eruption in the Southwest of Iceland in November had no effect on Icelandair’s flight schedule, global media coverage of the events did have a significant negative impact on bookings in the fourth quarter of 2023 which is a very important sales period for flights in January. This affected load factor in January. This negative development has eased during the first weeks of the year. The via market is strengthening significantly with a higher proportion of bookings than at the same time last year. The demand is also strong on the market from Iceland.
Contact Information
Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations. E-mail: iris@icelandair.is
Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail: asdis@icelandair.is
Attachment
