06.11.2023 16:44:38
Icelandair: Number of passengers increased by 9% in October
In October 2023, Icelandair transported 364 thousand passengers, a 9% increase since October last year. Year to date, the Company has transported around 3.7 million passengers, 18% more than in the same period last year.
In October, passengers travelling to Iceland were 152 thousand, from Iceland 53 thousand, via passengers were 136 thousand and passengers travelling within Iceland were 24 thousand. Load factor was 81.5% improving year-on-year by 1.3 percentage points and on-time performance was 80.2%.
Bogi Nils Bogason, Icelandair CEO:
"In October, we continue seeing a healthy increase in passenger numbers between years, including a 14% increase in number of TO passengers which depicts our leading position in serving the Icelandic tourism market. We recently announced our largest summer schedule to date, adding two destinations in North America, Pittsburgh and Halifax in 2024, and an increase in capacity of at least 10% next year. We are also proud of the Icelandair team for delivering yet another award, the SPAA (Scottish Passenger Agents’ Association) Airline of the Year award. This is the result of our team’s dedication in providing an outstanding service to our passengers.”
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Icelandair Group Holding
|5,87
|-7,99%
