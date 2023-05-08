Icelandair: Traffic Data April 2023

In April 2023, Icelandair‘s passengers were 296 thousand, compared to 242 thousand in April last year, an increase of 22%. Capacity in April was 17% higher than last year.

Passengers on international flights were 273 thousand, compared to 219 thousand in April 2022, an increase of 25%. Passengers to Iceland were 104 thousand and 53 thousand from Iceland. Via passengers were around 116 thousand. On-time performance on international flights was 80%. The load factor on international flights was 83.4%, an increase of 7 ppt year-on-year, and a record load factor for April. The load factor on North American routes was very strong, totaling 85.3%, and improved by 10.4 ppt compared to April last year.

Passengers on domestic flights were 23 thousand, which is around the same as in April last year. Load factor on domestic flights was 77.2% and on time performance was 84%, improving significantly year on year.

Freight measured in Freight Ton Kilometers increased by 9% driven by an increase in transit freight following the addition of a wide-body B767-300 freighter aircraft into operation last December. As reported in the Q1 results, cargo markets remain challenging, such as the market for fresh fish export. Sold block hours in the leasing operation increased by 17%.

Route Network Apr 23 Apr 22 CHG (%) YTD 23 YTD 22 CHG (%) Number of Passengers 295,874 241,914 22% 960,162 663,892 45% Load Factor 83.3% 76.4% 6.9 ppt 79.4% 70.3% 9.1 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 1,009.6 862.0 17% 3,364.1 2,565.6 31% Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000) 841.3 658.9 28% 2,672.1 1,803.2 48% INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS Apr 23 Apr 22 CHG (%) YTD 23 YTD 22 CHG (%) To market (passengers) 103,813 94,691 10% 391,935 297,742 32% From market (passengers) 52,928 53,170 0% 190,039 139,260 36% Via market (passengers) 116,450 71,090 64% 292,993 153,335 91% Number of Passengers 273,191 218,951 25% 874,967 590,336 48% Load Factor 83.4% 76.4% 7.0 ppt 79.5% 70.2% 9.3 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 1,001.0 854.1 17% 3,331.8 2,539.7 31% Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000) 834.6 652.6 28% 2,647.5 1,782.6 49% Stage length (KM) 3,027 2,982 2% 2,980 3,024 -1% On-Time-Performance (Arrivals) 80.0% 85.0% -5.0 ppt 78.0% 73.5% 4.5 ppt DOMESTIC FLIGHTS Apr 23 Apr 22 CHG (%) YTD 23 YTD 22 CHG (%) Number of Passengers 22,683 22,963 -1% 85,195 73,556 16% Load Factor 77.2% 80.3% -3.1 ppt 76.2% 79.7% -3.5 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 8.6 7.9 9% 32.3 25.8 25% On-Time-Performance (Arrivals) 84% 88% -4.0 ppt 84% 69% 15.0 ppt Cargo & Leasing Apr 23 Apr 22 CHG (%) YTD 23 YTD 22 CHG (%) Sold Block Hours - Leasing 1,193 1,017 17% 4,925 4,661 6% Freight Tonne KM (FTK´000) 14,735 13,551 9% 57,968 47,289 23% CO2 EMISSIONS Apr 23 Apr 22 CHG (%) YTD 23 YTD 22 CHG (%) Total CO2 emissions tonnes 73,737 64,147 15% 249,460 197,394 26% CO2 emissions per OTK 0.73 0.79 -7% 0.77 0.87 -12%



