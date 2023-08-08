Icelandair: Traffic Data July 2023

Icelandair transported 567 thousand passengers in July 2023, a 7% increase compared to July last year. This is the highest number of passengers carried in one month since July 2019, when passengers were around 590 thousand.

Passengers on international flights were 543 thousand, and thereof 48% were traveling to Iceland, 11% from Iceland, and 41% were via passengers. The load factor was 86.4% on 16% more capacity than in July last year. Demand continued to be particularly strong on North American routes. On-time performance on international flights was 73%, which is a significant improvement over last year but below the Company’s long-term goals.

Passengers on domestic flights were 24 thousand. The load factor was nearly 70% and on-time performance was 86%, significantly improving from last year by 11 percentage points.

Freight carried, measured in Freight Ton Kilometers (FTK), increased by 63% between years due to a larger flight schedule and longer flight distances. There was less increase in tons carried, or 17% year-on-year. Sold block hours in the leasing operation decreased by 2%.





Route Network Jul 23 Jul 22 CHG (%) YTD 23 YTD 22 CHG (%) Number of Passengers 566,777 529,189 7% 2,411,595 1,940,988 24% Load Factor 86.4% 89.5% -3.1 ppt 82.7% 78.5% 4.2 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 2,008.7 1,731.6 16% 8,589.7 7,038.5 22% Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000) 1,736.2 1,550.6 12% 7,102.1 5,524.6 29% INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS Jul 23 Jul 22 CHG (%) YTD 23 YTD 22 CHG (%) To market (passengers) 261,758 230,253 14% 1,005,655 819,141 23% From market (passengers) 58,037 57,335 1% 367,616 304,582 21% Via market (passengers) 223,030 216,737 3% 880,769 668,344 32% Number of Passengers 542,825 504,326 8% 2,254,039 1,792,067 26% Load Factor 86.5% 89.6% -3.1 ppt 82.7% 78.5% 4.2 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 1,998.5 1,721.9 16% 8,529.1 6,984.0 22% Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000) 1,729.1 1,543.4 12% 7,056.3 5,482.2 29% Stage length (KM) 3,175 3,073 3% 3,097 3,069 1% On-Time-Performance (Arrivals) 73.0% 63.5% 9.5 ppt 74.0% 71.7% 2.3 ppt DOMESTIC FLIGHTS Jul 23 Jul 22 CHG (%) YTD 23 YTD 22 CHG (%) Number of Passengers 23,952 24,863 -4% 157,555 148,921 6% Load Factor 69.8% 74.5% -4.7 ppt 75.6% 77.9% -2.3 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 10.2 9.7 6% 60.6 54.4 11% On-Time-Performance (Arrivals) 86% 75% 11.0 ppt 85% 72% 13.0 ppt Cargo & Leasing Jul 23 Jul 22 CHG (%) YTD 23 YTD 22 CHG (%) Sold Block Hours - Leasing 1,325 1,348 -2% 8,855 8,280 7% Freight Tonne KM (FTK´000) 15,068 9,249 63% 104,215 78,430 33% CO2 EMISSIONS Jul 23 Jul 22 CHG (%) YTD 23 YTD 22 CHG (%) Total CO2 emissions tonnes 136,173 122,209 11% 599,174 511,243 17% CO2 emissions per OTK 0.72 0.72 0% 0.75 0.79 -5%





Contact information

Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations. E-mail: iris@icelandair.is

Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail: asdis@icelandair.is



