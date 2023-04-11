|
Icelandair: Traffic Data March 2023
In March 2023, Icelandair‘s passengers were 255 thousand, compared to 184 thousand in March last year, which is a 38% increase. Capacity in March was 27% higher than last year. March was a record month in terms of ticket sales.
Passengers on international flights were 230 thousand, compared to 161 thousand in March 2022, an increase of 43%. Passengers to Iceland were 118 thousand and 45 thousand from Iceland. Via passengers were around 67 thousand. On-time performance on international flights was 82%. The load factor on international flights was 81.8%, an increase of 8.2 ppt year-on-year. The load factor was especially high on flights to and from North America, 86.7%. This is a record load factor for North America flights in March.
Passengers on domestic flights were around 25 thousand, compared to 23 thousand in March 2022. On time performance was 90%. Load factor on domestic flights was 76.3%.
Sold block hours in the leasing operation increased by 20%. Freight measured in Freight Ton Kilometers increased by 20% compared to March last year, due to increased capacity with the introduction of a Boeing 767 widebody into the cargo fleet at the end of last year.
|Route Network
|Mar 23
|Mar 22
|CHG (%)
|YTD 23
|YTD 22
|CHG (%)
|Number of Passengers
|254,529
|183,968
|38%
|664,288
|421,978
|57%
|Load Factor
|81.7%
|73.7%
|8.1 ppt
|77.8%
|67.2%
|10.6 ppt
|Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)
|867.3
|683.7
|27%
|2,354.5
|1,703.6
|38%
|Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000)
|708.9
|503.7
|41%
|1,830.8
|1,144.3
|60%
|INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS
|Mar 23
|Mar 22
|CHG (%)
|YTD 23
|YTD 22
|CHG (%)
|To market (passengers)
|118,162
|91,563
|29%
|288,122
|203,051
|42%
|From market (passengers)
|44,901
|34,474
|30%
|137,111
|86,089
|59%
|Via market (passengers)
|66,737
|34,944
|91%
|176,543
|82,245
|115%
|Number of Passengers
|229,800
|160,981
|43%
|601,776
|371,385
|62%
|Load Factor
|81.8%
|73.6%
|8.2 ppt
|77.8%
|67.0%
|10.7 ppt
|Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)
|858.1
|676.0
|27%
|2,330.8
|1,685.7
|38%
|Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000)
|701.9
|497.3
|41%
|1,812.9
|1,130.0
|60%
|Stage length (KM)
|2,988
|3,065
|-3%
|2,960
|3,047
|-3%
|On-Time-Performance (Arrivals)
|82.0%
|74.2%
|7.8 ppt
|77.0%
|71.8%
|5.2 ppt
|DOMESTIC FLIGHTS
|Mar 23
|Mar 22
|CHG (%)
|YTD 23
|YTD 22
|CHG (%)
|Number of Passengers
|24,729
|22,987
|8%
|62,512
|50,593
|24%
|Load Factor
|76.3%
|82.9%
|-6.7 ppt
|75.8%
|79.4%
|-3.6 ppt
|Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)
|9.3
|7.7
|20%
|23.7
|18.0
|32%
|On-Time-Performance (Arrivals)
|90%
|65%
|25.0 ppt
|84%
|60%
|24.0 ppt
|Cargo & Leasing
|Mar 23
|Mar 22
|CHG (%)
|YTD 23
|YTD 22
|CHG (%)
|Sold Block Hours - Leasing
|1,392
|1,162
|20%
|3,732
|3,644
|2%
|Freight Tonne KM (FTK´000)
|15,550
|12,950
|20%
|43,233
|33,739
|28%
|CO2 EMISSIONS
|Mar 23
|Mar 22
|CHG (%)
|YTD 23
|YTD 22
|CHG (%)
|Total CO2 emissions tonnes
|64,442
|52,400
|23%
|175,723
|133,247
|32%
|CO2 emissions per OTK
|0.76
|0.83
|-9%
|0.79
|0.91
|-13%
Contact information
Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations. E-mail: iris@icelandair.is
Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail: asdis@icelandair.is
