Icelandair Traffic Data: Over 20% increase in the number of passengers to date

Icelandair transported 547 thousand passengers in August and has transported around three million passengers in the first eight months of 2023, 21% more than in the same period last year. In June, July and August, which are historically the largest months in terms of traffic numbers, Icelandair transported 1.6 million passengers.

In August, passengers travelling to Iceland were 249 thousand, from Iceland 51 thousand, via passengers were 223 thousand and domestic passengers were 25 thousand. Load factor was 83.9% and on time performance was 78.9%. Sold block hours in leasing increased by 18% compared to last year and the increase in Freight Tonne Kilometers was 43%.

Bogi Nils Bogason, Icelandair CEO:

"We are happy to see continued growth between years and our passenger numbers are getting closer to what they were in 2019. The North American markets continue to show the strongest performance and in that light it is interesting to remember how it all started. In August, we celebrated an important milestone - 75 years since our first flight to the USA. At that time we operated six flights a month to New York and Chicago and the flight time was more than fourteen hours. Today, we have up to 600 direct flights a month to 15 destinations in North America, more than all the other Nordic airports combined.

This winter we will continue innovating by offering double daily flights most days of the week to Boston and New York. Our winter schedule is more extensive than ever, with a number of destinations, such as Baltimore, Raleigh-Durham, Rome and Vancouver, becoming full year destinations. We are also excited to connect Akureyri in the North of Iceland to our European network through Keflavik during this fall. The international connection will be operated for five weeks and will offer smooth connections to and from North Iceland.”

