05.01.2024 16:46:03
Icelandair’s fleet renewal continues
Icelandair and SMBC have signed a long-term lease agreement for one Airbus A321LR aircraft scheduled to be delivered in the first quarter of 2026. This will be the fifth A321LR aircraft leased from SMBC. As previously announced, Icelandair signed a contract with Airbus for up to 25 Airbus A321XLR aircraft in July 2023 as well as a long-term lease agreement with SMBC for four new A321LR aircraft.
The Airbus A321LR and XLR aircraft will be the future replacement of Icelandair’s fleet of Boeing 757s. Deliveries of the LR aircraft will begin in 2024, and XLR deliveries will start in 2029.
Bogi Nils Bogason, Icelandair president and CEO:
"We are very pleased to announce the lease of one more aircraft from our long-term partner SMBC Aviation Limited. We have already started entry into service for these efficient aircraft that will replace our Boeing 757’s. They will provide exciting opportunities and possibilities to explore new destinations as well as further support our sustainability efforts.”
Contact Information
Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations. E-mail: iris@icelandair.is
Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail: asdis@icelandair.is
