Icelandic Salmon AS – Minutes of Annual General Meeting 2024

The annual general meeting of Icelandic Salmon AS was held on 21 May 2024. The general meeting adopted the resolutions proposed by the board as set forth in the notice.

The minutes of the general meeting are attached.

Björn Hembre, CEO. Tel: +47 913 47 432





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



