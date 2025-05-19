Icelandic Salmon AS Registered Shs Aktie

19.05.2025 11:00:00

Icelandic Salmon – Invitation to presentation for the first quarter 2025 results

Bíldudalur, 19 May 2025

Icelandic Salmon will be presenting its results for the first quarter of 2025 tomorrow on Tuesday, 20 May 2025.

The presentation will be held in English via webcast. Please copy and paste the following link into your browser: www.arnarlax.webcast.is.

CEO Bjørn Hembre and CFO Jónas Heiðar Birgisson will present the results at 9:00 Icelandic time (11:00 CEST). A Q&A session will follow, and questions can be submitted before and during the presentation to questions@arnarlax.is.

One-on-one meetings can be arranged either in our office in Kópavogur (Urðarhvarf 14), or on Teams between 10:15-15:00 Icelandic time. If interested, please send an email to hjortur@arnarlax.is

The results will be available from 05:30 Icelandic time (07:30 CEST) on the company's homepage at www.arnarlax.is, Oslo Stock Exchange's website www.newsweb.com, Nasdaq's page at https://www.nasdaq.com/, and Globe Newswire at http://newsroom,globenewswire.com/newsroom

For further information, please contact:

CEO Bjørn Hembre Tel: +354 620 1936
Email: bjorn@arnarlax.is

CFO Jónas Heiðar Birgisson Tel: +354 855 7760
Email: jonas@arnarlax.is

About Icelandic Salmon

Icelandic Salmon is dual-listed on the stock exchange market, both at the Euronext Growth in Oslo and Nasdaq First North in Reykjavík. The Group is the 100% owner of Arnarlax ehf, the leading farming company in Iceland with head office in Bíldudalur. The Group is fully integrated, from egg to the fish is delivered to customers in the market, with control over all parts of the value chain.

See https://www.arnarlax.is for more information about the Group.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


 


 


