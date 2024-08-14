Icelandic Salmon - Invitation to presentation for the second quarter 2024 results

Bíldudalur, 14th of August 2024.



Icelandic Salmon will be presenting results for the second quarter of 2024 on Thuesday the 20th of August 2024. The presentation will be held in English via webcast, please copy and paste the following link into your browser: arnarlax.webcast.is

The company’s CEO Bjørn Hembre and CFO Jónas Heiðar Birgisson will be presenting the company's results at 9:00 Icelandic time (11:00 CEST).

There will be a Q&A session after the presentations so you can send in questions during the presentation to questions@arnarlax.is

A recording of the presentation will be made available on the company’s website.

After the presentation there is an opportunity to book one on one meeting either at our office in Reykjavík (Urðarhvarf 14) or on Teams between 10:15 – 15:00 Icelandic time, if interested to do so please send an email to hjortur@arnarlax.is

The results will be available from 06:30 CEST that morning at the company’s homepage www.arnarlax.is and on Globe Newswire newsroom,globenewswire.com/newsroom

For further information, please contact:



CEO Bjørn Hembre

Tel: +354 620 1936

Email: bjorn@arnarlax.is

CFO Jónas Heiðar Birgisson

Tel: +354 414 0609

Email: jonas@arnarlax.is

About Icelandic Salmon:

Icelandic Salmon is listed at the Euronext Growth in Oslo and Nasdaq First North in Reykjavík. The company is the 100% owner of Arnarlax ehf, the leading farming company in Iceland with their head office in Bildudalur. The company is fully integrated, from egg to the fish is delivered to customers in the market, with control over all parts of the value chain.

See https://www.arnarlax.is for more information about the company.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act