iCEV Hosted its First-Ever Virtual Conference on August 4th and 5th

LUBBOCK, Texas, Aug. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iCEV hosted its first-ever virtual conference, CTE Inspired, August 4th and 5th. Over 9,700 participants gathered from every state in the U.S., the Virgin Islands, Bahamas, Philippines and England to discover innovative tools and methods for their CTE classrooms.

CTE Inspired featured 44 workshops led by over 90 educational and industry professionals from 22 states. Conference sessions were divided into 11 content specific strands. Sessions focused on iCEV and its features, seven subject areas, pedagogical concepts, funding sources and emphasized distance/hybrid learning. Additionally, five businesses and associations who host their industry certifications on the iCEV testing platform led sessions spotlighting their certifications and demand for qualified workers in their respected industries. For more information about the content shared during the conference, please visit iCEV's blog.

iCEV was honored to have Dr. Marley Morris join the conference as the keynote speaker for CTE Inspired. As a true educator, Dr. Morris has held a variety of positions from an agricultural teacher to a principal and currently serves as the CTE director of Galena Park ISD. Setting the stage for the conference, Dr. Morris shared his experiences in tackling the pandemic, his perspective on the future of CTE and encouraged attendees to embrace changes within the ever-evolving field.

"Continue to press forward," said Dr. Morris. "There is no neutral, only forward or reverse. Lead the change for your students."

Since countless in-person conferences were canceled this year, educators attended CTE Inspired for professional development credit. In addition to professional development credit, teachers had the opportunity to sharpen their skills, obtain resources, and discover new classroom strategies. Attendees described the conference as informative and engaging. One attendee, Donna Martz said, "I enjoyed the conference and feel like I gained a lot from it."

Team iCEV would like to thank each of our attendees and speakers for participating in CTE Inspired. Your attendance was instrumental in making this conference a success. To our speakers, your thought-provoking and insightful experiences allowed the conference to be filled with innovative ideas, which will facilitate the future of CTE. As Dr. Morris said during the keynote address, "We are in this together."

About iCEV

With 36 years of experience, iCEV specializes in providing quality Career & Technical Education (CTE) curriculum and education resources for several major subject areas via its online platform, iCEV: Agricultural Science and Technology, Family & Consumer Sciences, Business Education, Marketing Education, Trade and Industrial Education, Health Science, Law Enforcement and Career Exploration. Through iCEV, students can earn industry certifications across multiple areas of CTE to prepare them for educational and career success. iCEV is the most comprehensive online resource for CTE educators and students offering learning-on-demand features, video clips streaming and testing and grading capabilities to any device with Internet capabilities. For more information, visit http://www.icevonline.com.

