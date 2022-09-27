ICEYE Wins Guidewire’s First Ever Insurtech Vanguards Pitch Day

Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that ICEYE has been named the winner of its first-ever Insurtech Vanguards Pitch Day.

Insurtech Vanguards Pitch Day ’22 was sponsored by Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting Partner PwC. 10 members of Guidewire's Insurtech Vanguards program, whose short video submissions received the most votes, each made four-minute presentations highlighting their value propositions to a live audience. The event took place the evening of September 21 on the Chateau Rooftop at the Paris Hotel, during ITC Las Vegas.

"This was an unprecedented opportunity not only to enjoy a cocktail and rub elbows with industry leaders, but to get a first-hand look at some of today’s hottest early-stage insurtechs,” said Laura Drabik, Chief Evangelist, Guidewire. "It was a fun event for everyone, as every guest in attendance received the chance to cast their vote for the winning Insurtech.”

"We congratulate ICEYE on being named the winner of our inaugural Insurtech Vanguards Pitch Day. We were extremely impressed with the impact their technology can have on the P&C industry,” continued Drabik. "We had a strong showing from all of our finalists and acknowledge them for their participation and contributions to the insurance industry.”

"We would like to thank Guidewire for this great opportunity and everyone that voted for us,” said Stephen Lathrope, Global Head of Insurance, ICEYE. "We are proud to address the ongoing challenge for insurers in attaining accurate loss numbers immediately following a flood event. Having quick access to near real-time, accurate flood observation data enables our customers to respond quicker to events and better size losses.”

ICEYE’s Flood Insights enables governments and insurers to gain rapid situational awareness of any flood event globally. High resolution flood imagery is captured via ICEYE’s proprietary synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite constellation and combined with auxiliary information, including elevation models, ground sensors and river gauges, to generate flood extent and depth insights within 24 hours of a flood’s peak.

Insurtech Vanguards Pitch Day ’22 finalists included: Bindable, Charlee.ai, Clearspeed, ForMotiv?, GigEasy, ICEYE, Indico Data, MakuSafe, Quantexa, and Slipbot. These companies were shortlisted following a public viewing and vote of their brief video pitch submissions. In just one month, the official Insurtech Vanguards Pitch Day voting website received over 10,000 visits.

Launched in October 2021, Guidewire’s Insurtech Vanguards is a community of select startups and technology providers, bringing transformative solutions to the P&C industry and making innovation more accessible. As part of the program, Guidewire provides strategic guidance to and advocates for the participating insurtechs while connecting them with Guidewire’s P&C customers. Since the program’s launch, over 40 startups are now members offering digital solutions to insurers, ranging from claim inspection imaging and reporting to artificial intelligence (AI) and data analysis for fraud detection, and rapid compliance testing. Diversity of Insurtech leadership is a huge focus for Guidewire’s Insurtech Vanguard program, which includes many women and minority-led Insurtechs.

To learn more about Insurtech Vanguards Pitch Day ’22, check out the event blog.

