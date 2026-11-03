ICF Aktie
WKN DE: A0ETXA / ISIN: US4492431048
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03.11.2026 14:30:02
ICF vs. HAUZ: ICF Beats on Returns, but HAUZ Dominates on Fees and Yield
iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEMKT:ICF) and Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEMKT:HAUZ) provide distinct approaches to real estate, with one focusing on domestic leaders and the other spanning hundreds of international properties.
Investors often look to real estate investment trusts for income and potential diversification. Choosing between these funds involves weighing the stability and recent performance of the U.S. market against the broader reach and lower costs associated with international exposure. This analysis compares their costs, risk profiles, and portfolios.
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