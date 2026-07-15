ICF Aktie
WKN DE: A0ETXA / ISIN: US4492431048
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15.07.2026 13:55:01
ICF vs. HAUZ: Should You Bet on U.S. REITs or International Real Estate?
Investors looking for real estate exposure often weigh domestic concentration against global breadth. iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEMKT:ICF) and Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEMKT:HAUZ) offer distinct paths: ICF targets the largest U.S. real estate investment trusts, while HAUZ captures developed and emerging markets excluding the U.S. to provide a more global reach.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.With an expense ratio of 0.1%, HAUZ is more affordable than ICF. Furthermore, the Xtrackers fund provides a higher payout, with a trailing-12-month yield that sits 1.16 percentage points above its U.S.-focused counterpart.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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