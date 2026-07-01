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01.07.2026 20:25:01

ICF vs. VNQI: Which Real Estate ETF Is Setup for Better Returns in 2026 and Beyond?

Investors evaluating iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEMKT:ICF) and Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) must choose between a concentrated domestic strategy and a broadly diversified, lower-cost international portfolio.Both funds target the real estate sector but provide distinct geographical exposure. The iShares fund focuses exclusively on large-cap U.S. real estate investment trusts. In contrast, the Vanguard fund tracks the S&P Global ex-U.S. Property Index, providing comprehensive exposure to international property markets outside the United States.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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