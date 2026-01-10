Real Estate Aktie

Real Estate für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
10.01.2026 19:00:01

ICF vs. XLRE: Real Estate ETFs That Can Build Up Your Portfolio

Both the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEMKT:XLRE) and iShares Select US REIT ETF (NYSEMKT:ICF) target U.S. real estate investment trusts (REITs), providing diversified access to the real estate sector. Investors comparing these two may want to consider the cost, yield, and long-term performance, as their holdings and sector tilts exhibit notable overlap. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Real Estate Corp Ltd

mehr Nachrichten