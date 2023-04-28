28.04.2023 08:00:00

ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Notification of Major Holdings

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB0003292009
Issuer Name
ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Mattioli Woods PLC
City of registered office (if applicable)
Leicester
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United Kingdom
4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office
Mattioli Woods MWFunds held under Citi BankLeicesterUnited Kingdom
Discretionary Client Portfolios held under FNZ Nominees Limited  
Discretionary Client Portfolios held under Pershing Nominees Limited  

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
26-Apr-2023
6. Date on which Issuer notified
27-Apr-2023
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached2.8800000.0000002.8800001963062
Position of previous notification (if applicable)3.0200000.0000003.020000 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB0003292009196306202.880000 
Sub Total 8.A19630622.880000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
     
Sub Total 8.B1   

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
      
Sub Total 8.B2   

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Discretionary clients of Mattioli Woods PLC (chain 1)Pershing Nominees Limited0.086600 0.086600%
Discretionary clients of Mattioli Woods PLC (chain 1)FNZ Nominees Limited0.002400 0.002400%
Mattioli Woods multi-asset funds (chain 2)CitiBank2.795900 2.795900%

10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information
The shares referred to in section 9 are held in portfolios managed by Mattioli Woods plc on a discretionary basis for clients under investment management agreements. This disclosure has been calculated based on issue share capital amount 68,044,877.
12. Date of Completion
27-Apr-2023
13. Place Of Completion
Newmarket


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ICG Enterprise Trust PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten