ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Portfolio Update

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the "Company”)

2 March 2023

Portfolio Update

ICG Enterprise Trust investing in European Camping Group

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (ICGT) is pleased to announce that it is investing alongside funds advised by PAI Partners to support European Camping Group’s (ECG) acquisition of Vacanceselect in a transaction that is expected to create the 3rd largest operator of mobile holiday homes in Europe.

The investment is being led by PAI Europe VII and PAI Europe VIII (Funds). ICGT will invest as a limited partner in the Funds and also through a co-investment. This follows the completion of a co-investment in ECG alongside PAI Fund VII in December 2021 and brings ICGT’s total investment in the combined company to €17.7m (£15.6m) on a look-through basis.

ECG is a leading tour operator specialised in the mobile home holiday market, offering its customers over 23,000 high-quality holiday lets located in 300 European destinations. Headquartered in Montpellier, France, Vacanceselect has a broad European presence, operating in over 270 campsites across holiday-making destinations such as France, Italy, Spain and Croatia. Vacanceselect operates more than 22,000 mobile homes under the Tohapi and Vacanceselect brands.

About ICG Enterprise Trust

ICG Enterprise Trust is a listed private equity investor focused on creating long-term growth by delivering consistently strong returns through selectively investing in profitable, cash-generative private companies, primarily in Europe and the US, while offering the added benefit to shareholders of daily liquidity.

We invest in companies directly as well as through funds managed by ICG and other leading private equity managers who focus on creating long-term value and building sustainable growth through active management and strategic change.

We have a long track record of delivering strong returns through a flexible mandate and highly selective approach that strikes the right balance between concentration and diversification, risk and reward.

