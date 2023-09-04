Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
04.09.2023 15:01:54

ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Voting Rights and Capital

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the "Company”)

4 September 2023

Voting Rights and Capital

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1R the Company would like to notify the market of the following:

At the close of business on the 31 August 2023, the Company had 72,913,000 Ordinary shares in issue, of which 5,279,107 were held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company was 67,633,893.

The above figure 67,633,893 may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Analyst / Investor enquiries:

Chris Hunt
Shareholder Relations, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344

Media:

Clare Glynn,
Corporate Communications, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1395


