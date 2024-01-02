|
02.01.2024 12:49:48
ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Voting Rights and Capital
ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the "Company”)
2 January 2024
Voting Rights and Capital
In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1R the Company would like to notify the market of the following:
At the close of business on the 31 December 2023, the Company had 72,913,000 Ordinary shares in issue, of which 5,628,133 were held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company was 67,284,867.
The above figure 67,284,867 may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Analyst / Investor enquiries:
Chris Hunt
Shareholder Relations, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020
Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344
Media:
Catherine Armstrong,
Corporate Communications, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1850
