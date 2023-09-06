|
06.09.2023 17:35:04
ICG : Notification of Major Holdings
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BYT1DJ19
Issuer Name
INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
BlackRock, Inc.
City of registered office (if applicable)
Wilmington
Country of registered office (if applicable)
USA
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
05-Sep-2023
6. Date on which Issuer notified
06-Sep-2023
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|.
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights held in issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|4.830000
|0.180000
|5.010000
|14594605
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|Below 5%
|Below 5%
|Below 5%
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
|Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|GB00BYT1DJ19
|14053963
|4.830000
|Sub Total 8.A
|14053963
|4.830000%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
|% of voting rights
|Securities Lending
|100380
|0.030000
|Sub Total 8.B1
|100380
|0.030000%
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Physical or cash settlement
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|CFD
|Cash
|440262
|0.150000
|Sub Total 8.B2
|440262
|0.150000%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
|Ultimate controlling person
|Name of controlled undertaking
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)
|BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)
|BlackRock Group Limited
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)
|BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)
|BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)
|BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)
|BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)
|BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)
|BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)
|BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)
|BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)
|BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)
|BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)
|BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)
|BlackRock Fund Advisors
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)
|BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)
|BlackRock HK Holdco Limited
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)
|BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)
|BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)
|BlackRock Group Limited
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)
|BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)
|BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)
|BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)
|BlackRock Canada Holdings LP
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)
|BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)
|BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)
|BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)
|BlackRock Group Limited
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)
|BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)
|BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team
Jana Blumenstein
020 7743 3650
12. Date of Completion
06th September 2023
13. Place Of Completion
12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Intermediate Capital Group PLCmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Intermediate Capital Group PLCmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Intermediate Capital Group PLC
|15,16
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBelastung durch Zins- und Konjunktursorgen: ATX fällt zurück -- DAX im Minus -- Wall Street freundlich -- Asiatische Börsen gehen tiefer ins Wochenende.
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt geben am letzten Handelstag der Woche nach. Die Wall Street notiert knapp oberhalb der Nulllinie. An den asiatischen Börsenplätzen ging es am Freitag bergab.