06.02.2024 14:09:32

ICG : Notification of Major Holdings

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BYT1DJ19
Issuer Name
INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Aviva PLC
City of registered office (if applicable)
London
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United Kingdom
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
05-Feb-2024
6. Date on which Issuer notified
06-Feb-2024
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached3.0100000.0000003.0100008748183
Position of previous notification (if applicable)2.9990000.0100003.009000 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BYT1DJ198748183 3.010000 
Sub Total 8.A87481833.010000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
     
Sub Total 8.B1   

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
      
Sub Total 8.B2   

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Aviva plc 3.010000 3.010000%
Aviva plcAviva Group Holdings Limited3.010000 3.010000%
Aviva plcAviva Investors Holdings Limited3.010000 3.010000%
Aviva plcAviva Investors Global Services Limited3.010000 3.010000%

10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information
This notification is prompted by a <3% to 3% change at Direct Interest Level (Box 8A only).
12. Date of Completion
06-Feb-2024
13. Place Of Completion
Norwich, England


