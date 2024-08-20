20.08.2024 08:00:00

ICG : Notification of Major Holdings

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BYT1DJ19
Issuer Name
INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)
US
4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office
J.P. Morgan Securities plc  

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
15-Aug-2024
6. Date on which Issuer notified
19-Aug-2024
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached1.1375144.1567475.29426115385805
Position of previous notification (if applicable)1.7787813.2762745.055055 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BYT1DJ19 3305764 1.137514
Sub Total 8.A33057641.137514%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
     
Sub Total 8.B1   

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Cash-settled Equity Swap31/10/202431/10/2024Cash119680.004118
Cash-settled Equity Swap10/12/202410/12/2024Cash19827270.682257
Cash-settled Equity Swap19/12/202419/12/2024Cash9740780.335181
Cash-settled Equity Swap31/12/202431/12/2024Cash31960.001100
Cash-settled Equity Swap04/02/202504/02/2025Cash682850.023497
Cash-settled Equity Swap11/03/202511/03/2025Cash6921540.238170
Cash-settled Equity Swap02/07/202502/07/2025Cash563900.019404
Cash-settled Equity Swap13/08/202513/08/2025Cash19942190.686211
Cash-settled Equity Swap26/08/202526/08/2025Cash3000.000103
Cash-settled Equity Swap02/09/202502/09/2025Cash495570.017053
Cash-settled Equity Swap12/09/202512/09/2025Cash36520.001257
Cash-settled Equity Swap16/10/202616/10/2026Cash224740.007733
Cash-settled Equity Swap01/12/202701/12/2027Cash33150.001141
Cash-settled Equity Swap02/12/202702/12/2027Cash32430.001116
Cash-settled Equity Swap30/05/202830/05/2028Cash52780.001816
Cash-settled Equity Swap04/07/202904/07/2029Cash38640.001330
Cash-settled Equity Swap28/11/202428/11/2024Cash51380.001768
Cash-settled Equity Swap17/09/202517/09/2025Cash48100.001655
Cash-settled Equity Swap09/12/202409/12/2024Cash34290581.179940
Cash-settled Equity Swap18/12/202418/12/2024Cash27635340.950933
Cash-settled Equity Swap02/10/202502/10/2025Cash25270.000870
Cash-settled Equity Swap17/08/202917/08/2029Cash2740.000094
Sub Total 8.B2 120800414.156747%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
JPMorgan Chase & Co.J.P. Morgan Securities plc 4.1567465.281181%
JPMorgan Chase & Co.J.P. Morgan Securities LLC   
JPMorgan Chase & Co.J.P. Morgan SE   

10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information
Chain of controlled undertakings:

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%)
J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (100%)

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan SE (100%)
12. Date of Completion
19-Aug-2024
13. Place Of Completion
London, United Kingdom


