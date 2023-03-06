06.03.2023 08:00:00

ICG : Notification of Share Transaction

Intermediate Capital Group PLC (the "Company” or "ICG”)

6 March 2023

Notification of Share Transaction

The Company has received notification that on 3 March 2023 Michael (Rusty) Nelligan, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, bought 6,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 1391 pence per share.

As a result of this transaction Michael (Rusty) Nelligan and his connected persons hold a total of 180,000 ordinary shares, being 0.07% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).

Contacts:

Chris Hunt
Shareholder Relations, ICG PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Fiona Laffan
Corporate Affairs, ICG PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 1510

Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344


