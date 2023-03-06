|
06.03.2023 08:00:00
ICG : Notification of Share Transaction
Intermediate Capital Group PLC (the "Company” or "ICG”)
6 March 2023
Notification of Share Transaction
The Company has received notification that on 3 March 2023 Michael (Rusty) Nelligan, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, bought 6,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 1391 pence per share.
As a result of this transaction Michael (Rusty) Nelligan and his connected persons hold a total of 180,000 ordinary shares, being 0.07% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).
Contacts:
Chris Hunt
Shareholder Relations, ICG PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020
Fiona Laffan
Corporate Affairs, ICG PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 1510
Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Intermediate Capital Group PLCmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Intermediate Capital Group PLCmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Intermediate Capital Group PLC
|15,60
|1,30%