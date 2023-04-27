|
27.04.2023 08:00:00
ICG : Total Voting Rights
Intermediate Capital Group PLC ("ICG”) (the "Company”)
27 April 2023
Total Voting Rights
The Company has made an application for the admission of 1,027 Ordinary Shares of 26 1/4 pence each in the Company which to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange, in connection with the exercise of options by certain employees of the Company in relation to The Intermediate Capital Group PLC Save As You Earn Plan 2004 (as amended and updated 2014). Admission of the shares to the Official list is expected to occur on 28 April 2023.
The shares are issued fully paid and rank pari passu in all other respects with the existing issued Ordinary Shares of the Company.
In addition, the Company wishes to notify the market (as per DTR 5.6.1R) that, as a result of the above allotment of shares, the issued share capital of the Company consists of 290,599,876 Ordinary Shares (this excludes 3,733,333 shares held as treasury shares). Each Ordinary Share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company.
Therefore, the above figure of 290,599,876 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
Contacts:
Chris Hunt
Shareholder Relations, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020
Fiona Laffan
Corporate Affairs, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1510
Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344
