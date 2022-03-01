Ichnos Sciences Welcomes Eugene Zhukovsky, PhD, as New Chief Scientific Officer

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ichnos Sciences Inc., a global biotechnology company developing innovative biologic treatments in oncology and autoimmune diseases, today announced the appointment of Eugene Zhukovsky, Ph.D., to the position of Chief Scientific Officer (CSO), effective immediately. In this role, Dr. Zhukovsky will lead Ichnos' research teams with the goal of rapidly advancing our pipeline of novel multispecific antibodies for hematologic and solid tumors.

"Eugene is a renowned and skilled professional in the research of novel immunotherapies for cancer, with over 25 years of experience in the biotechnology industry," said Cyril Konto, M.D., President and CEO of Ichnos Sciences. "With his knowledge, background and demonstrated leadership in the scientific community, I am excited to welcome him in the executive leadership team at Ichnos and look forward to working together as we continue on our journey to create new therapies for cancer patients."

Dr. Zhukovsky served as the CSO of Affimed and Biomunex Pharmaceuticals and as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Go Therapeutics. While at Affimed, Dr. Zhukovsky oversaw the progression of drug candidates from discovery to clinic and led development of novel technologies. At Biomunex, he realigned the company's strategic focus towards immuno-oncology and T cell redirecting therapies based on the company's proprietary bispecific antibody platform. As the CTO at Go Therapeutics, he created a T Cell Engagement platform to enable the leveraging of the company's unique cancer cell-targeting antibodies. He was also a co-founder and partner at ZM Scientific, LLC and sits on multiple Scientific Advisory Boards.

"I've committed my career to optimizing novel monospecific and bispecific antibody platforms to develop immunotherapies for cancer because I believe that they offer hope for a cure," said Dr. Zhukovsky. "I'm excited to take this next step in my career by joining as the CSO of Ichnos. The company's proprietary BEAT® platform1 has great potential for creating therapies to treat hematologic cancers and solid tumors."

Dr. Zhukovsky holds a Ph.D. in Biochemistry from Brandeis University (Waltham, MA, USA) and was a postdoctoral fellow at Genentech. He was a major contributor to the development of Monjuvi® (tafasitamab), has authored numerous scientific articles and is listed as a co-inventor on more than 15 granted patents and applications, including several related to the optimization of antibodies targeting CD3, CD19, CD33, and CD40. Additionally, Dr. Zhukovsky was previously named as one of the top 50 Global Antibody Industry Influencers.

About Ichnos Sciences Inc.

A fully integrated, global biotech with the spirit of a start-up, Ichnos is shifting the way the world thinks about innovation in medicine through its research and development of transformative, disease-centric treatments in oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company, with headquarters in New York, N.Y., is rapidly advancing a clinical-stage pipeline of novel, first-in-class candidates designed to address complex diseases and to treat patients holistically. With its patented BEAT® technology platform, along with pioneering teams at two locations in Switzerland, Ichnos Sciences has a mission to provide breakthrough, curative therapies that will extend and improve lives, writing a new chapter in healthcare.

