iChongqing: How 5G Empowers Chongqing's Popular Tourism Sites

CHONGQING, China, Sept. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- What changes will 5G make? How does the smart tourism benefit from 5G in southwestern China's Chongqing Municipality? On September 8, organized by the Smart Roadshow News Center of the 2020 Smart China Expo Online, the online group interview took place in the Yangtze River Cableway scenic area of Chongqing with the topic of how 5G empowers Chongqing's popular tourism sites.

The representatives from Chongqing Culture and Tourism Information Center (Data Center), local government and tourist spots attended the online interview. They shared rich information and experiences on how the tourism quality and visit experience get improved by the 5G technologies and intelligent scenic spots management.

"The application of technologies such as cloud computing, big data, and 5G have set higher standards for smart culture and tourism development. The Chongqing Municipal Commission of Culture and Tourism Development has attached great importance to the construction of Chongqing's smart cultural tourism," said Mr. Liu, who is in charge of Chongqing Culture and Tourism Information Center. The city has constructed smart cultural tourism radio and television cloud to integrate the relevant systems and data to achieve better and over-all services and supervision. On the other hand, it actively promotes smart tourism development, including the construction of the smart scenic spots and smart tourism villages. There are currently 56 smart scenic spots and 54 smart villages under construction.

A number of smart scenic spots, smart bookstores, smart museums, and demonstration scenarios of 5G integration of culture, business and tourism have been built in downtown Chongqing. Yuzhong District has developed the cloud tourism experience by releasing online 3D maps and panorama tour and posting QR codes on cultural relics and historical buildings.

The Yangtze River Cableway has China's first 5G cableway VR supersensory experience program in scenic spots. Without lining up or worrying about bad weather, tourists can experience the supersensory "sliding" along the Yangtze River Cableway. Wearing VR glasses for only three minutes, you can see the Yangtze River's whole scenes in real time.

In 2019, the annual number of visitors to Hongyadong Cave was 18 million, which is second only to the Forbidden City. The site provides online services allowing visitors to make an appointment, guiding to find restaurants, shopping, and sightseeing spots by WeChat, the most popular Chinese social media.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200913/2915325-1

SOURCE iChongqing