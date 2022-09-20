iCIMS Announces Featured Speakers for INSPIRE 2022 Global Conference

Agenda released for the award-winning event, to be live streamed with a limited in-person audience in Santa Monica, Calif. on Nov. 17

HOLMDEL, N.J., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iCIMS, the talent cloud company, today released the agenda for INSPIRE 2022, highlighting the evolution of the workforce and the future of talent acquisition. The award-winning event connects talent and technology innovators with a powerhouse lineup of speakers.

"There's never been a better time to be in talent acquisition," said Steve Lucas, CEO of iCIMS. "Every company, everywhere, needs to find, hire and retain best-fit talent. iCIMS INSPIRE connects talent acquisition experts around the globe to discover the most advanced and scalable approaches to recruiting. Join us to learn, share and gain insight into the most innovative recruiting technology and process approaches deployed by some of the most prominent enterprise brands worldwide."

This year's event will feature an interactive virtual experience and a limited in-person audience in Santa Monica, Calif. on Nov. 17. Select agenda highlights include:

A unique presentation of poetic voice, the seamless integration of spoken word poetry and public speaking by the highly awarded artist, Sekou Andrews . Following an awe-inspiring session at INSPIRE 2021, the Grammy-nominated artist will be back at this year's event to help attendees master innovation through inspiration.

Following an awe-inspiring session at INSPIRE 2021, the Grammy-nominated artist will be back at this year's event to help attendees master innovation through inspiration. A motivational and educational discussion with award-winning mindset and wellness expert, Sonia Jhas . She will share personal stories on overcoming adversity and how she transformed her life through deep analysis, education, determination and willpower. Jhas will leave attendees with holistic exercise techniques to become the best versions of themselves at work and at home.

She will share personal stories on overcoming adversity and how she transformed her life through deep analysis, education, determination and willpower. Jhas will leave attendees with holistic exercise techniques to become the best versions of themselves at work and at home. Sessions to empower attendees to make a lasting impact on their organization and industry. These discussions will highlight bold leadership moves to drive organizational success, the evolution of talent engagement, new ways to approach talent-centric automation, prioritizing the career journey to improve employee growth and reduce "quiet quitting" and more. Sessions throughout the day will feature Jason Averbook and Jess Von Bank from advisory firm Leapgen, as well as talent leaders from Marriott, DISH Network, BrightSpring Health Services, PSA Airlines, Enterprise Holdings and more.

"After the past few years of accelerated change, the market is beginning to stabilize, giving talent leaders a chance to re-assess and better align talent strategies to business strategies to future-ready our workforces," said Jason Averbook, CEO & co-founder of Leapgen. "INSPIRE is a must-attend event that connects HR and talent professionals around the world, and we're thrilled to be a part of it and participate in the immersive learning opportunities."

