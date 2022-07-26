iCIMS Enables Organizations to Improve Talent Acquisition and Hiring Team Agility with New Innovations

New job advertising, internal mobility and CRM capabilities help talent teams optimize and automate hiring processes and strengthen talent engagement

HOLMDEL, N.J., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iCIMS, the talent cloud company, today announced new capabilities to help organizations improve talent agility and optimize hiring and engagement. The iCIMS Summer '22 Release delivers key innovations to drive businesses forward, as the market continues to shift.

"It's never been a more challenging time in talent acquisition," said Mark Brandau, vice president, portfolio marketing, iCIMS. "In an uncertain market, leaders are quickly reprioritizing investments to continue to drive business forward. Whether companies are accelerating, adjusting or rethinking hiring, talent leaders need modern tools, technology and access to real-time data to inform decisions and better address their biggest challenges and priorities today."

New iCIMS Talent Cloud innovations within the Summer '22 Release help to:

Accelerate and automate sourcing to attract and engage diverse talent with less effort .

. New, integrated job advertising allows recruiters to build and launch advertising campaigns to thousands of global job boards, all within the iCIMS ATS.



iCIMS Digital Assistant resume upload feature automates job matching directly within the AI-powered recruitment chatbot for an enhanced talent experience and quicker applicant conversion.



AI-led features in iCIMS CRM, including new automated job alerts, embedded analytics and more, enable faster, better targeted candidate pipelines.

Simplify scheduling and hiring for candidates and hiring teams.

Candidates can now self-schedule multi-meeting, multi-person interviews based on real-time interviewer availability.



New, standardized HCM integrations between iCIMS' ATS into SAP® SuccessFactors®, ADP® Workforce Now or ADP® Next Gen HCM allow organizations to synchronize talent data between platforms to create an end-to-end experience for talent teams.

Strengthen talent engagement and employee retention.

Improved internal mobility experiences within iCIMS Opportunity Marketplace welcome employees and make it easier to add skills, develop their profile, and explore new, personalized opportunities across the company.



New automation and integrations with iCIMS Video Studio make it easier for team members and leaders to create and share dynamic video content with new hires to personalize the onboarding experience, while helping to reduce attrition.

Learn more about the iCIMS Talent Cloud and the company's vision for transforming how organizations attract, engage, hire and advance talent.

See these innovations in action and hear how leading employers are partnering with iCIMS to transform talent at the third annual INSPIRE global conference on Nov. 17. Nominate a talent leader who is innovating and helping to create change for or its 2022 Innovator Awards program.

About iCIMS, Inc.

iCIMS is the talent cloud company that empowers organizations to attract, engage, hire and advance the right talent that builds a diverse, winning workforce. iCIMS accelerates transformation for a community of more than 4,000 customers, including 40% of the Fortune 100, that collectively employ more than 34 million people around the world. For more information, visit www.icims.com .

