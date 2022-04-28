iCIMS Named Strategic Leader in 2022 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent Acquisition

Leading European analyst firm recognizes iCIMS for its rich capabilities and ability to meet the global needs of complex enterprise-scale customers

HOLMDEL, N.J., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iCIMS, the talent cloud company, has been named a Strategic Leader in the 2022 Fosway 9-Grid for Talent Acquisition. Fosway recognized iCIMS for providing a rich suite of capabilities across a broad scope of features and having the sophistication to meet the needs of complex, enterprise-scale customers such as Air France and Deutsche Bank.

iCIMS' leading positioning in the analysis recognizes the company as a premier global talent platform.

At the close of 2021, there was a 97-point gap between job openings and job applications, the widest seen in the previous two years. iCIMS data shows that job openings are up 86%, hires are up 45% and job applications are down 11% from pre-pandemic levels (Q4 2021 v. Q1 2020). Business leaders and HR professionals have been forced to rethink how they attract, engage, hire and advance talent and they are looking for the right technology partners to help them reach their goals.

The Fosway 9-Grid™, EMEA's only market analysis model for talent, is driven by this demand for analysis and is designed for global companies. This independent research rates providers on five dimensions: performance, potential, market presence, total cost of ownership and future trajectory across the market.

iCIMS' leading positioning in the analysis recognizes the company as a premier global talent platform, citing iCIMS' strong market performance and customer advocacy in Europe. iCIMS continues to innovate to support the complex hiring needs of enterprise companies, most recently through:

Acquisition of Candidate.ID to bring marketing automation to talent acquisition: iCIMS recently acquired the Scotland -based company to empower recruiting teams to hyper-target best fit, most engaged candidates with unique lead scoring and automated marketing campaigns. Candidate.ID was also recognized by Fosway Group for its strong suite of solutions and customer advocacy.

Launch of the Opportunity Marketplace: Earlier this year iCIMS announced general availability of its internal mobility solution to help talent teams reengage, retain and advance employees.

Earlier this year iCIMS announced general availability of its internal mobility solution to help talent teams reengage, retain and advance employees. Applied intelligence: iCIMS is leading the market with state-of-the-art technologies, including its patented Ensemble AI, to make it easier for candidates to find relevant roles, get hired and develop their career path. Its AI-powered job matching and conversational AI capabilities intelligently connect people with the right jobs, using the ensemble stacking method to improve accuracy and reduce bias.

iCIMS is leading the market with state-of-the-art technologies, including its patented Ensemble AI, to make it easier for candidates to find relevant roles, get hired and develop their career path. Its AI-powered job matching and conversational AI capabilities intelligently connect people with the right jobs, using the ensemble stacking method to improve accuracy and reduce bias. Focus on innovative, hyper-personalized experience: Talent teams can now convert more talent with dynamic video content that can be shared across various channels throughout the talent journey to tell the right stories at the right time.

"Progressing to Strategic Leader status on the 2022 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent Acquisition reflects iCIMS' accelerated performance in the European market as well as its continued investment in product innovation," said David Wilson, chief executive officer of Fosway Group. "iCIMS recent acquisition of Candidate.ID, is a great example of both building a disruptive global TA suite offering, as well as strengthening their capabilities in Europe specifically."

"Hiring difficulties are a global phenomenon and we are faced with new disruptions every day. The labor and skills shortages aren't going away anytime soon," said Steve Lucas, chief executive officer at iCIMS. "Having the right people is critical to success and businesses need access to innovative technology to keep up with these changes. We're proud to see iCIMS named as a Strategic Leader in the 2022 Fosway 9-Grid for Talent Acquisition. This recognition is testament to our commitment to our EMEA customers to provide the strongest portfolio of solutions to meet their needs as they navigate a challenging labor market."

