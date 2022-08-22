iCIMS, Vista Equity Partners and TA Associates Complete Transaction

The solidified partnership positions iCIMS for continued growth and innovation

HOLMDEL, N.J. and AUSTIN, Texas and BOSTON, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iCIMS, the talent cloud company, Vista Equity Partners ("Vista"), a leading global investment firm focused exclusively on enterprise software, data and technology-enabled businesses, and TA Associates ("TA"), a leading global growth private equity firm, today announced the close of TA's investment in iCIMS. Vista and TA will partner together to further accelerate global growth and product development expansion at the company. Susquehanna Growth Equity, which first invested in iCIMS in 2012 and made an additional investment in 2015, will continue to be a shareholder.

iCIMS powers talent transformation for more than 4,000 organizations worldwide, including CVS Health, Target, and IBM. Employers leverage the iCIMS Talent Cloud to attract, engage, hire and advance the right talent that builds a diverse, winning workforce. Collectively, iCIMS customers employ more than 34 million people around the globe. The company's award-winning product innovation, strong customer satisfaction and talented team members worldwide position it to continue leading the large and growing HR technology market.

"iCIMS helps the best brands find and hire the best talent," said Steve Lucas, CEO of iCIMS. "We are excited to partner with Vista and TA as we drive the future of HR and talent acquisition with mission critical solutions designed for leaders who want to guide organizations boldly toward the future."

"Our partnership with iCIMS is a testament to the power of our ecosystem of knowledge and resources, and our ability to leverage that ecosystem to create value for our companies and our Limited Partners," said Monti Saroya, co-head of Vista's Flagship Fund and senior managing director. "Vista is proud of the many milestones we've achieved together with Steve and the iCIMS management team, and we welcome TA as new partners to further scale and build on the company's successes as we enter the next phase of growth and innovation at iCIMS."

"Attracting, hiring and advancing top talent has never been a more critical business priority, and the competition for talent is only expected to increase in the coming years," said Ashu Agrawal, a Managing Director at TA. "We believe iCIMS is positioned for growth and are eager to leverage our operational experience, industry knowledge and value-add capabilities to help the company reach its full potential. With our investment closed, we are actively partnering with Vista, Steve and the entire iCIMS team to advance our shared vision for the future," added Harry Taylor, a Managing Director at TA.

About iCIMS, Inc.

iCIMS is the talent cloud company that empowers organizations to attract, engage, hire, and advance the right talent that builds a diverse, winning workforce. iCIMS accelerates transformation for a community of more than 4,000 customers, including 40% of the Fortune 100, that collectively employ more than 34 million people around the world. For more information, visit www.icims.com.

About Vista Equity Partners

Vista is a leading global investment firm with $96 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2022. The firm exclusively invests in enterprise software, data and technology-enabled organizations across private equity, permanent capital, credit and public equity strategies, bringing an approach that prioritizes creating enduring market value for the benefit of its global ecosystem of investors, companies, customers and employees. Vista's investments are anchored by a sizable long-term capital base, experience in structuring technology-oriented transactions and proven, flexible management techniques that drive sustainable growth. Vista believes the transformative power of technology is the key to an even better future – a healthier planet, a smarter economy, a diverse and inclusive community and a broader path to prosperity. Further information is available at vistaequitypartners.com. Follow Vista on LinkedIn, @Vista Equity Partners, and on Twitter, @Vista_Equity.

About TA

TA Associates ("TA") is a leading global growth private equity firm. Focused on targeted sectors within five industries – technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and business services – the firm invests in profitable, growing companies with opportunities for sustained growth, and has invested in more than 560 companies around the world. Investing as either a majority or minority investor, TA employs a long-term approach, utilizing its strategic resources to help management teams build lasting value in high quality growth companies. TA has raised $47.5 billion in capital since its founding in 1968. The firm's more than 110 investment professionals are based in Boston, Menlo Park, Austin, London, Mumbai and Hong Kong. More information about TA can be found at www.ta.com.

