ICIX Extends Leadership Team With Industry Experts And Accomplished Executives Across Business Functions

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ICIX, the leader in network technology for digital supply chain, today announced the addition of new leadership to accelerate its business growth.

ICIX continues to emphasize the value of its digital network technologies built on the Salesforce Platform to deliver operational efficiency and improve business outcomes for customers.

New leaders include (alphabetical order):

Keith Fortson, VP - Worldwide Sales

Keith joins ICIX from Salesforce where he was a leader of the Platform & Analytics sales team. At ICIX, Keith leads the worldwide Sales functions working with customers in a range of industries including: Financial Services, Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Retail.

Nalini Nambala, Senior Quality Assurance Engineer

Nalini joins ICIX from Salesforce where she was a leader in the Quality Engineering team. At ICIX, Nalini leads Quality Assurance for the ICIX Business Network and connected software tools.

Jeff Vier, VP - Infrastructure, Security & Operations

Jeff joins ICIX from Magic Memories Group where he headed Engineering Operations. At ICIX, Jeff is responsible for technology systems that power the ICIX Network.

Leaders joining in 2018 (not previously announced) include:

Matt Cromar, VP - Product

Matt joins ICIX from SAP Ariba where lead the development and success of the Ariba Network. At ICIX, Matt leads the Product Management and Engineering functions that expand the capabilities of the ICIX Business Network.

Jason Ross, Director - Customer Program Architecture

Jason joins ICIX from ACN Services where he led design and development of Salesforce Cloud capabilities. At ICIX, Jason leads design and development programs for customers.

Elliott Yama, VP - Marketing

Elliott joins ICIX from Apttus where he led the development and marketing of artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities. At ICIX, Elliott leads Marketing and Business Development.

"Our #1 priority is to build on the positive momentum of ICIX at every opportunity. Working with a leadership team of this caliber is an important component of that strategy," said Matt Smith, CEO of ICIX. "We're energized by these accomplished leaders and their ability to deliver value across every segment of the business."

About ICIX

ICIX is the digital network for businesses that accelerates information speed and transparency of business with streamlined data exchange across the supply chain for Sustainability & Stewardship, Ethical Sourcing, Compliance, Safety & Quality program management. ICIX is a Salesforce AppExchange Premier Partner.

