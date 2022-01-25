iClick Appoints Mr. David Zhang as Chief Financial Officer and Board Director

HONG KONG, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, (NASDAQ: ICLK, "iClick" or the "Company"), a leading enterprise and marketing cloud platform in China that empowers worldwide brands with full-stack consumer lifecycle solutions, appointed Mr. David Tiezhu Zhang as Chief Financial Officer and to the Board of Directors of the Company, effective January 31, 2022.

Mr. Zhang is currently Senior Vice President of Finance at iClick, where he leads the Company's finance and legal teams. He brings over 25 years of experience in financial management, investment, and business operations to his new positions. Mr. Zhang succeeds Mr. Terence Li who will step down from his roles as Chief Financial Officer and Director both effective January 31, 2022. Mr. Li will continue to work closely with iClick as the Chief Strategy Advisor and focus more on the Company's new business development.

"We are pleased to congratulate David on his appointment as Chief Financial Officer and director of the Company. His breadth of integrated professional knowledge and experience makes him a strong addition to the management team as we continue to implement our long-term growth strategy," said Jian Tang, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of iClick.

"We want to express our gratitude to Terence for his professionalism and contributions to iClick, where he has served as our director since July 2019, Chief Financial Officer since January 2019 and as head of finance since 2018. We also thank him for his continued support in his new role," Mr. Tang added.

Prior to joining iClick, Mr. Zhang served in senior management roles and advisory capacities at Big Four accounting firms and conglomerates listed on the Hong Kong and US stock exchanges. He received a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Shanghai for Science and Technology and studied civil law in Peking University. Mr. Zhang is a Member of the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He holds qualification as a PRC lawyer.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited

Founded in 2009, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) is a leading enterprise and marketing cloud platform in China. iClick's mission is to empower worldwide brands to unlock the enormous market potential of smart retail. With its leading proprietary technologies, iClick's full suite of data-driven solutions helps brands drive significant business growth and profitability throughout the full consumer lifecycle. Headquartered in Hong Kong, iClick currently operates in eleven locations across Asia and Europe. For more information, please visit ir.i-click.com.

