iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited Issues Letter to Shareholders and Provides Corporate Update

BEIJING, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited ("iClick" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ICLK), a leading enterprise and marketing cloud platform in China that empowers worldwide brands with full-stack consumer lifecycle solutions, today announces the release of the following letter to shareholders from Mr. Jian "T.J." Tang, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of iClick.

As we begin the Chinese Year of the Tiger, I am very pleased to share with you an update on our recent business performance, outlook and strategies. The global pandemic continued to create uncertainties throughout 2021 and China concept stocks faced a number of severe challenges in the capital markets. We were, however, proud to achieve steady growth under tremendous pressure as we continued to make progress towards our long-term goals. In particular, our Enterprise Solutions business achieved its projected rapid growth, further optimizing our business structure.

iClick's long-term strategy is to leverage the digitalization of China's economy to help Chinese companies innovate through transforming their operations digitally. We have effectively implemented this strategy over the past three years as we accelerate the evolution of our SaaS product matrix. We have also continued to gain practical operational experience in establishing our "SaaS+X" business model. Amidst China's rapidly changing internet landscape, we believe that the digital transformation of Chinese enterprises and brands over the next three years will require integrated online and offline consumption scenarios that establish new growth paths beyond the centralized e-commerce business model. The "SaaS+X" business model that we have established aims to help companies strengthen their productivity and enhance their private domains through effective KOL recommendations, efficient targeted marketing and e-commerce partnerships while integrating and digitalizing data assets and managing and solidifying their brand profiles. "SaaS+X" provides a strong executional framework to take advantage of what we believe will be a trillion-dollar market. In the near term, we are confident that, based on this model, our Enterprise Solutions business will deliver triple-digit year-on-year revenue growth for 2021. Looking ahead, we expect strong growth from Enterprise Solutions throughout 2022 and the following three years.

This year, we intend to accelerate cross-selling and synergies between Marketing Solutions and Enterprise Solutions while implementing a sustainable long-term strategy that balances resource allocation between the businesses to ensure stability and sufficient investment for long-term growth. The management team will also pay close attention to developments in the U.S. capital market and actively look for various capital market opportunities to support our long-term development and the scaling up of our "SaaS+X" model to maximize shareholders' value.

In my second full year as CEO of iClick in 2021, we have achieved a high degree of internal cohesion in terms of strategic direction, organizational structure and execution. Our focus on talent development and corporate culture has already seen initial success, and our product and business innovation has helped us to cultivate a group of outstanding digital talent. I thank our board of directors and shareholders for their trust in me. As iClick's chairman of the board of directors in addition to my CEO responsibilities, I will continue to lead the iClick team towards our goal of becoming a leading Enterprise and Marketing Cloud Platform.

Finally, I would like to thank all of our shareholders for your confidence and support of the company and the management team. Over the past 12 years, iClick has repeatedly proven itself as a company with the ability to "integrate and evolve". Our team has experienced both ups and downs and worked hard to deliver growth even in difficult situations. Over the past decade, iClick has shifted our focus from PC to mobile, and expanded from digital marketing to "SaaS+X" digital operations. Looking ahead, iClick will continue to uphold our innovation-based corporate culture while standing at the frontline of market developments to create sustainable long-term value for customers, industry and our shareholders.

