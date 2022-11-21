|
21.11.2022 15:00:00
iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited Schedules 2022 Annual General Meeting for December 20, 2022
HONG KONG, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited ("iClick" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ICLK), a leading enterprise and marketing cloud platform in China that empowers worldwide brands with full-stack consumer lifecycle solutions, today announced that it will hold its 2022 annual general meeting on December 20, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (Hong Kong time) or on December 19, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. (New York time) in Hong Kong, China.
Date:
December 20, 2022 (Hong Kong Time) or December 19, 2022 (New York Time)
Time:
09:00 a.m. (Hong Kong time) or 08:00 p.m. (New York Time)
Location:
15/F Prosperity Millennia Plaza
663 King's Road, Quarry Bay, Hong Kong, China
The annual general meeting will be devoted to the following proposals:
Only shareholders of record at the close of business on November 21, 2022 (New York Time) are entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the Company's annual general meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.
The notice of the Company's annual general meeting and the Company's 2021 Annual Report containing the complete audited financial statements and the report of auditors for the year ended December 31, 2021 are available on the Investor Relations Section of the Company's website at http://ir.i-click.com.
About iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited
Founded in 2009, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) is a leading enterprise and marketing cloud platform in China. iClick's mission is to empower worldwide brands to unlock the enormous market potential of smart retail. With its leading proprietary technologies, iClick's full suite of data-driven solutions helps brands drive significant business growth and profitability throughout the full consumer lifecycle. Headquartered in Hong Kong, iClick currently operates in eleven locations across Asia and Europe. For more information, please visit ir.i-click.com.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
In China:
In the United States:
iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited
Core IR
Lisa Li
Tom Caden
Phone: +86-21-3230-3931 #866
Phone: +1-516-222-2560
E-mail: ir@i-click.com
E-mail: tomc@coreir.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iclick-interactive-asia-group-limited-schedules-2022-annual-general-meeting-for-december-20-2022-301683704.html
SOURCE iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
24.08.22
|Ausblick: iClick Interactive Asia Group veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
26.05.22
|Ausblick: iClick Interactive Asia Group präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
24.03.22
|IClick Interactive Asia Group downgraded to neutral from buy at Alliance Global (MarketWatch)
|
23.03.22
|Ausblick: iClick Interactive Asia Group gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
29.11.21
|Ausblick: iClick Interactive Asia Group gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
23.08.21
|Ausblick: iClick Interactive Asia Group vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
24.05.21
|Ausblick: iClick Interactive Asia Group stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
23.03.21
|Ausblick: iClick Interactive Asia Group zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)