11.08.2022 15:00:00

iClick Interactive to Report its Unaudited Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 25, 2022

-- Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET on August 25, 2022--

HONG KONG, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited ("iClick" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: ICLK), a leading enterprise and marketing cloud platform in China that empowers worldwide brands with full-stack consumer lifecycle solutions, today announced that it will report its unaudited second quarter 2022 financial results before the U.S. market opens on Thursday, August 25, 2022.

Mr. Jian "T.J." Tang, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, and Mr. David Zhang, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the Company's business and financial performance at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM Hong Kong Time) on August 25, 2022. 

Participants may join the call through either of the below methods:

1. Dial-in to the conference call:

Participants are asked to pre-register for the call via the following link:

https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10024435-adsk322.html

Upon registering, participants will be provided with dial-in numbers, Passcode and unique access PIN.

2. Participants may also join a live and archived webcast of the call through the below link:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qfzgn6e5

The live and archived webcast of this call, including earnings release, will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.i-click.com.

A webcast replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the end of the call through August 25, 2023. The webcast replay can be accessed through the above link.

For more information, please visit https://ir.i-click.com.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited

Founded in 2009, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) is a leading enterprise and marketing cloud platform in China. iClick's mission is to empower worldwide brands to unlock the enormous market potential of smart retail. With its leading proprietary technologies, iClick's full suite of data-driven solutions helps brands drive significant business growth and profitability throughout the full consumer lifecycle. Headquartered in Hong Kong, iClick currently operates in eleven locations across Asia and Europe. For more information, please visit https://ir.i-click.com/.

For investor and media inquiries:

In China:

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited

Lisa Li

Phone: +86-21-3230-3931 #866

E-mail: ir@i-click.com

In the United States:

Core IR

Tom Caden

Phone: +1-516-222-2560

E-mail: tomc@coreir.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iclick-interactive-to-report-its-unaudited-second-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-august-25-2022-301604123.html

SOURCE iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited

