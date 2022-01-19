Icon Health Joins Buoy Health's Navigation Initiative to Match More People with the Right Health Care

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Icon Health today announced that it has joined Buoy Health 's innovative healthcare marketplace to bring personalized musculoskeletal (MSK) support and resources to users assessed with having muscle, bone & joint ailments to Buoy's more than 2M users per month.

"Our partnership with Buoy enables their significant population of users suffering from muscle, bone & joint symptoms to be easily matched with the personalized treatment they need and deserve," said Duncan Sibson, Icon Health Chief Operating Officer and cofounder.

With Buoy's navigation platform, users can access free AI-driven tools and reliable information to better understand health issues they may be experiencing and, based on their self-reported symptoms, see the right care options within Buoy's healthcare marketplace. As a member of this marketplace, Icon Health will now be a care option when relevant to a user's journey.

"Our priority as a healthcare matchmaker is to connect people with care solutions that fit their specific needs perfectly," said Caitlin Reiche, Chief Operating Officer, Buoy Health. "By expanding our marketplace partners with innovative suppliers like Icon Health, we're on our way to providing a diverse range of care options that allows for personalized care matching, while keeping convenience for consumers top of mind."

Icon Health partners with employers and health plans to elevate quality care and reduce unnecessary spending through its comprehensive MSK care management solution and technology platform. Icon's platform connects patients with Icon clinical experts, high quality in-network providers and care coordination support to provide patients with optimal muscle, bone and joint care.

"Patient experience and outcomes in MSK care vary dramatically. Having an interpreter and guide on your side is key," said Sibson. "Everyone deserves to have access to the best care from the best providers. By combining clinical expertise with actionable provider data, Icon helps patients in their time of need. We created Icon Health to be that experienced interpretative layer and exceptional patient guide from the start: a support system throughout the entire musculoskeletal care journey."

About Icon Health

Icon Health is a musculoskeletal (MSK) care management company providing high-touch, technology-enabled care navigation. Icon Health guides muscle, bone & joint patients through a complex healthcare system by providing personalized, comprehensive care plans, support, and quick access to high-value care. The company's unique approach aligns the incentives of patients, payers, and providers and coordinates integrated care that drives value, leading to better outcomes. To learn more about Icon's Health mission to radically improve the MSK experience, visit www.iconhealthco.com .

