ICON Launches Accellacare a Global Clinical Research Network Focused on Increasing Patient Recruitment With a Patient Centric Approach

ICON plc, (NASDAQ: ICLR) a global provider of outsourced drug and device development and commercialisation services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device industries and government and public health organisations, today announced that it is launching Accellacare a global clinical research network offering patients easier and faster access to innovative treatments and offering customers the option to deploy decentralised trials. The site network includes previously acquired PMG Research in the US and MeDiNova Research in EMEA.

Accellacare’s patient centric approach focusing on enhancing the patient experience and providing patient assessments either at site, or at home as part of integrated operations with Symphony Clinical Research, the leading global provider of at-home care and nursing for clinical trials owned by ICON, is leading to higher recruitment and retention rates. Accellacare is also achieving faster study start-up for its customers through efficiencies gained in central process management including budget and contracting, which can otherwise be a source of delay. This combined with a finely tuned feasibility approach ensures that the network can identify and recruit more patients to studies, in a wide range of therapeutic areas, in a shorter time frame

Dr. Steve Cutler, Chief Executive Officer, Icon plc, said: "Accellacare is an important part of our integrated patient, site and data strategy, helping us to improve patient recruitment and retention. Accellacare is committed to delivering on the promise of patient centricity in clinical research which is bringing benefits to both patients and sponsors. It is also providing investigators with innovative treatments for their patients with a quality-focused clinical research infrastructure supported by experienced professionals globally.”

About Accellacare

Accellacare is a global clinical research network increasing patient recruitment and retention with a patient centric approach. The Accellacare feasibility and central process management enables faster study start-up and its dedicated patient engagement team drives identification and recruitment of suitable patients, using an extensive database of patients and targeted campaigns, resulting in higher recruitment levels per site. Accellacare extends across the globe with 77 active research sites in seven countries with particular expertise in 12 therapeutic areas. It has relationships with 275 Principal Investigators connecting it to 8 million+ patients.

About ICON plc

ICON plc is a global provider of outsourced drug and device development and commercialisation services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and government and public health organisations. The company specialises in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development - from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ICON currently operates from 94 locations in 40 countries and has approximately 15,150 employees as of June 30, 2020.

