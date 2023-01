ICON Plc Issues 2023 Guidance; Reaffirms 2022 Guidance

(RTTNews) - ICON plc (ICLR) said, for 2023, the company expects revenue to be in the range of $7.94 billion - $8.34 billion, a growth of 3.3% - 6.8% from previous year. The company expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $12.40 - $13.05, representing growth of 6.4% - 10.1%.

With respect to 2022, the company reaffirmed its guidance of revenue in the range of $7.69 billion - $7.81 billion and adjusted earnings per share in the range of $11.65 - $11.85.

