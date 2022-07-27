ICON Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

ICON plc (NASDAQ: ICLR), a world-leading healthcare intelligence and clinical research organization, today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

CEO Dr. Steve Cutler commented, "ICON delivered strong results in the second quarter, reflecting continued demand across our service offering. On a combined company basis, financial performance was driven by year over year constant dollar revenue growth of 4.4% and circa 16% excluding COVID-related studies. On a combined company basis, Adjusted EBITDA increased 16.1% year over year. We are delighted with the continued progress of new ICON, as our integration efforts are expected to deliver realized cost synergies of $100 million for the full year, $25 million ahead of our previous target for 2022.”

Dr. Cutler added, "We are revising our full year 2022 financial guidance to reflect the impact of increasing macroeconomic headwinds, specifically from the strengthening US Dollar and the ongoing war in Ukraine. We now expect revenue for the full year to be in the range of $7,690 - $7,810 million, an increase of 40.3% to 42.5% over full year 2021. Additionally, we continue to expect to deliver significant year over year adjusted earnings per share growth of 20.7% to 22.8%, resulting in a range of $11.65 - $11.85 for the full year 2022, maintaining the midpoint of our previous guidance and reflecting strong operational execution and cost management.”

Second Quarter 2022 Results

Gross business wins in the second quarter were $2,764 million and cancellations were $441 million. This resulted in net business wins of $2,323 million and a book to bill of 1.20.

Revenue for Quarter 2 was $1,935.2 million. This represents a year on year increase of 122.1% or 129.9% on a constant currency basis.

GAAP net income attributable to the Group was $115.7 million. Adjusted net income attributable to the Group for the quarter was $235.8 million resulting in an adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.86 compared to $2.30 per share for Quarter 2 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA for Quarter 2 was $354.3 million or 18.3% of revenue, a year on year increase of 120.2%.

Cash generated from operating activities for the quarter was $182.1 million. During the quarter, $28.2 million was spent on capital expenditure. At June 30, 2022, the Group had cash and cash equivalents of $614.9 million, compared to cash and cash equivalents of $559.1 million at March 31, 2022 and $1,055.5 million at June 30, 2021. During the quarter, a $100 million Term Loan B payment was made resulting in a net indebtedness balance of $4.43 billion at year end.

Year to date 2022 Results

Gross business wins year to date were $5,547 million and cancellations were $798 million. This resulted in net business wins of $4,749 million and a book to bill of 1.24.

Year to date GAAP revenue was $3,837.0 million. This represents a year on year increase of 121.9% or 127.4% on a constant currency basis.

GAAP net income attributable to the Group year to date was $227.7 million. Adjusted net income attributable to the Group was $463.7 million resulting in an adjusted diluted earnings per share of $5.62 compared to $4.48 per share for the equivalent prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA year to date was $694.9 million or 18.1% of revenue, a year on year increase of 122.3%.

Other Information

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income attributable to the Group and adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to the Group. Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude amortization, stock compensation, foreign exchange gains and losses and transaction-related / integration-related adjustments. While non-GAAP financial measures are not superior to or a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures, Icon believes certain non-GAAP information is useful to investors for historical comparison purposes.

To assist investors and analysts with year-over-year comparability for the merged business, we have included Combined Company information. These measures include financial information that combines the stand-alone ICON plc and PRA Health Sciences, Inc. information for revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, and other metrics as if the merger had taken place on January 1, 2020, with conforming adjustments to the current year presentation. Specifically, these financials represent the simple addition of the historical adjusted financials of each company. These combined financials are not intended to represent pro forma financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP or Regulation S-X.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and information currently available, including current economic and industry conditions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actual results, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ from those stated in this press release. The forward-looking statements are subject to future events, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the statements, including, but not limited to, the ability to enter into new contracts, maintain client relationships, manage the opening of new offices and offering of new services, the integration of new business mergers and acquisitions, the impact of COVID-19 on our business, as well as other economic and global market conditions and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in SEC reports filed by ICON, all of which are difficult to predict and some of which are beyond our control. For these reasons, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements when making investment decisions. The word "expected" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement, either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More information about the risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements may be found in SEC reports filed by ICON, including its Form 20-F, F-1, F-4, S-8, F-3 and certain other reports, which are available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

Our full-year 2022 guidance measures (other than revenue) are provided on a non-GAAP basis without a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because the company is unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty certain items contained in the GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts. Such items include, but are not limited to, transaction-related / integration-related expenses, restructuring and related expenses, and other items not reflective of the company's ongoing operations.

ICON plc is a world-leading healthcare intelligence and clinical research organization. From molecule to medicine, we advance clinical research providing outsourced services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and government and public health organizations. We develop new innovations, drive emerging therapies forward and improve patient lives. With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ICON employed approximately 40,500 employees in 119 locations in 53 countries as at June 30, 2022. For further information about ICON, visit: www.iconplc.com.

ICON plc

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND JUNE 30, 2021

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 (in thousands except share and per share data) Revenue $ 1,935,193 $ 871,155 $ 3,836,957 $ 1,729,353 Costs and expenses: Direct costs (excluding depreciation and amortization) 1,392,062 631,123 2,770,529 1,257,367 Selling, general and administrative expense 189,953 89,867 385,214 175,901 Depreciation and amortization 144,019 17,276 285,424 34,681 Transaction and integration-related expenses 8,884 20,017 20,969 32,518 Restructuring 22,486 — 26,693 — Total costs and expenses 1,757,404 758,283 3,488,829 1,500,467 Income from operations 177,789 112,872 348,128 228,886 Interest income 166 186 293 443 Interest expense (47,111) (24,551) (91,536) (27,278) Income before provision for income taxes 130,844 88,507 256,885 202,051 Provision for income taxes (14,254) (14,133) (27,540) (30,281) Income before share of earnings from equity method investments 116,590 74,374 229,345 171,770 Share of equity method investments (856) (509) (1,641) (783) Net income attributable to the Group $ 115,734 $ 73,865 $ 227,704 $ 170,987 Net income per Ordinary Share attributable to the Group: Basic $ 1.42 $ 1.40 $ 2.80 $ 3.23 Diluted $ 1.41 $ 1.38 $ 2.76 $ 3.21 Weighted average number of Ordinary Shares outstanding: Basic 81,398,071 52,909,368 81,430,507 52,860,414 Diluted 82,312,946 53,381,501 82,462,842 53,294,435

ICON plc

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS AT JUNE 30, 2022 AND DECEMBER 31, 2021

(Unaudited) June, 30 2022 (Audited) December, 31 2021 ASSETS (in thousands) Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 614,918 $ 752,213 Available for sale investments 1,712 1,712 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 1,357,268 1,342,770 Unbilled revenue 709,477 623,121 Other receivables 63,838 56,760 Prepayments and other current assets 130,977 114,323 Income taxes receivable 52,132 50,299 Total current assets 2,930,322 2,941,198 Non-current Assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 313,110 336,444 Goodwill 8,970,283 9,037,931 Intangible assets 4,508,453 4,710,843 Operating right-of-use assets 160,417 198,123 Other receivables 53,236 70,557 Income taxes receivable 18,838 18,637 Deferred tax asset 54,051 48,392 Equity method investments 731 2,373 Investments in equity- long term 26,891 22,592 Total Assets $ 17,036,332 $ 17,387,090 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 77,648 $ 90,764 Unearned revenue 1,191,778 1,323,961 Other liabilities 1,118,975 949,629 Income taxes payable 38,223 59,433 Current bank credit lines and loan facilities 55,150 55,150 Total current liabilities 2,481,774 2,478,937 Non-current Liabilities: Non-current bank credit lines and loan facilities 4,990,500 5,381,162 Lease liabilities 147,300 159,483 Non-current other liabilities 38,223 42,596 Non-current income taxes payable 216,942 172,109 Deferred tax liability 1,015,580 1,085,976 Total Liabilities 8,890,319 9,320,263 Shareholders' Equity: Ordinary shares, par value 6 euro cents per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 81,526,607 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and 81,554,683 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 6,637 6,640 Additional paid-in capital 6,787,365 $ 6,733,910 Other undenominated capital 1,162 1,134 Accumulated other comprehensive income (192,935) (90,937) Retained earnings 1,543,784 1,416,080 Total Shareholders' Equity 8,146,013 8,066,827 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 17,036,332 $ 17,387,090

ICON plc

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND JUNE 30, 2021

(UNAUDITED)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 (in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 227,704 $ 170,987 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 285,424 34,681 Impairment of long lived assets 20,749 — Reduction in carrying value of operating right-of-use assets 23,570 14,037 Loss on equity method investments 1,641 783 Charge on interest rate hedge — 891 Amortization of financing costs and debt discount 9,188 1,592 Stock compensation expense 38,186 14,874 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 14,434 Deferred tax benefit (75,265) 3,313 Unrealized foreign exchange gain (37,421) 2,586 Other non-cash items 9,159 (3,909) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (41,032) 36,650 Unbilled revenue (33,187) 12,690 Unearned revenue (176,904) 14,534 Other net assets 157,154 (77,789) Net cash provided by operating activities 408,966 240,354 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (47,840) (21,653) Purchase of equity method investment — (2,450) Purchase of investments in equity - long term (799) (1,771) Net cash used in investing activities (48,639) (25,874) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of equity compensation 15,140 182 Share issue costs (3) (10) Repurchase of ordinary shares (99,983) — Share repurchase costs (17) — Drawdown of bank credit lines and loan facilities 25,000 — Repayment of bank credit lines and loan facilities (425,000) — Net cash used in financing activities (484,863) 172 Effect of exchange rate movements on cash (12,759) 539 Net (decrease)/ increase in cash and cash equivalents (137,295) 215,191 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 752,213 840,305 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 614,918 $ 1,055,496

ICON plc

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND JUNE 30, 2021

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 (in thousands except share and per share data) Adjusted EBITDA Net income attributable to the Group $ 115,734 $ 73,865 $ 227,704 $ 170,987 Share of equity method investments 856 509 1,641 783 Provision for income taxes 14,254 14,133 27,540 30,281 Net interest expense (a) 46,945 24,365 91,243 26,835 Depreciation and amortization 144,019 17,276 285,424 34,681 Stock-based compensation expense (b) 18,893 8,797 38,113 15,632 Foreign currency losses (gains), net (c) (17,817) 1,899 (24,417) 839 Restructuring (d) 22,486 — 26,693 — Transaction-related / integration-related costs (e) 8,884 20,017 20,969 32,518 Adjusted EBITDA $ 354,254 $ 160,861 $ 694,910 $ 312,556 Adjusted net income attributable to the Group and adjusted diluted net income

per Ordinary Share attributable to the Group Net income attributable to the Group 115,734 73,865 227,704 170,987 Provision for income taxes 14,254 14,133 27,540 30,281 Amortisation 118,325 4,058 233,127 8,741 Stock-based compensation expense (b) 18,893 8,797 38,113 15,632 Foreign currency losses (gains), net (c) (17,817) 1,899 (24,417) 839 Restructuring (d) 22,486 — 26,693 — Transaction-related / integration-related costs (e) 8,884 20,017 20,969 32,518 Transaction-related financing costs (f) 3,504 22,125 9,255 22,479 Adjusted tax expense (g) (48,465) (22,000) (95,238) (42,872) Adjusted net income attributable to the Group $ 235,798 $ 122,894 $ 463,746 $ 238,605 Diluted weighted average number of Ordinary Shares outstanding 82,312,946 53,381,501 82,462,842 53,294,435 Adjusted diluted net income per Ordinary Share attributable to the Group $ 2.86 $ 2.30 $ 5.62 $ 4.48

ICON plc

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (COMBINED COMPANY)

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND JUNE 30, 2021

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 (in thousands except share and per share data) Combined Company adjusted revenue Revenue, as reported $ 1,935,193 $ 871,155 $ 3,836,957 $ 1,729,353 Pre-merger PRA Health Sciences Revenue — 1,047,398 — 1,981,173 Combined Company revenue $ 1,935,193 $ 1,918,553 $ 3,836,957 $ 3,710,526 Combined Company adjusted EBITDA Net income attributable to the Group $ 115,734 $ 73,865 $ 227,704 $ 170,987 Pre-merger PRA Health Sciences Net income attributable to the Group - 71,068 - 128,008 Combined Company Net income attributable to the Group $ 115,734 $ 144,933 $ 227,704 $ 298,995 Share of equity method investments 856 509 1,641 783 Provision for income taxes 14,254 1,138 27,540 36,981 Net interest expense (a) 46,945 29,043 91,243 36,726 Depreciation and amortization 144,019 50,451 285,424 100,424 Stock-based compensation expense (b) 18,893 27,529 38,113 53,136 Foreign currency losses (gains), net (c) (17,817) 8,015 (24,417) (5,433) Restructuring (d) 22,486 — 26,693 — Transaction-related / integration-related costs (e) 8,884 43,432 20,969 69,369 Combined Company adjusted EBITDA $ 354,254 $ 305,050 $ 694,910 $ 590,981

Net interest expense includes losses on modification or extinguishment of debt. Stock-based compensation expense represents the amount of recurring non-cash expense related to the Company’s equity compensation programs (inclusive of employer related taxes). Foreign currency losses (gains), net relates to gains or losses that arise in connection with the revaluation of non-US dollar denominated assets and liabilities. We exclude these gains and losses from adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income because fluctuations from period- to- period do not necessarily correspond to changes in our operating results. Restructuring charges incurred relate to charges incurred in connection with the termination of leases at locations that are no longer being used and amounts incurred in connection with the elimination of redundant positions within the organization. Transaction-related / integration-related costs include expenses/credits associated with our acquisitions, share-based compensation expense related to the acceleration of share-based compensation awards and replacement share-based awards, contingent consideration valuation adjustments, and any other costs incurred directly related to the integration of these acquisitions. Transaction-related financing costs includes costs incurred in connection with changes to our long-term debt and amortization of financing fees. We exclude these costs from Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income because they result from financing decisions rather than from decisions made related to our ongoing operations. Represents the tax effect of adjusted pre-tax income at our estimated effective tax rate.

