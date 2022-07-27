|
27.07.2022 22:20:00
ICON Shareholders Vote in Favour of All Resolutions at its Annual General Meeting
ICON plc (NASDAQ: ICLR) ) ("ICON”), a world-leading healthcare intelligence and clinical research organisation, today announced that all resolutions at the Annual General Meeting of the Company (AGM) held on July 26, 2022 (which resolutions had all been recommended by the Board) were all duly passed by shareholders. These resolutions were set out in the Notice of the AGM sent to shareholders dated June 17, 2022 and are available on the Icon plc website.
Forms of Proxy were received by ICON plc before the meeting, appointing proxies and giving them the following voting instructions:
|
RESOLUTION
|
RESOLUTION
|
TOTAL
|
VOTE FOR
|
VOTE
|
VOTE
|
1.1
|
To re-elect Dr. Steve Cutler
|
68,779,075
|
68,477,992
|
282,603
|
18,480
|
1.2
|
To re-elect Dr. John Climax
|
68,779,075
|
68,422,769
|
335,587
|
20,719
|
1.3
|
To re-elect Mr. Ronan Murphy
|
68,779,075
|
66,367,298
|
2,390,837
|
20,940
|
2
|
To receive accounts and reports
|
73,569,137
|
68,462,797
|
11,999
|
304,279
|
3
|
To authorise the fixing of the auditors’ remuneration
|
68,446,624
|
63,672,735
|
5,081,059
|
25,281
|
4
|
To authorise the Company to allot shares
|
68,779,075
|
67,765,424
|
886,295
|
127,356
|
5**
|
To disapply pre-emption rights
|
68,779,075
|
68,606,325
|
39,628
|
133,122
|
6**
|
To disapply pre-emption rights for funding capital investment or acquisitions
|
68,779,075
|
68,556,034
|
92,233
|
130,808
|
7**
|
To authorise the Company to make market purchases of shares
|
68,779,075
|
68,347,004
|
145,030
|
287,041
|
8**
|
To authorise the price range at which the Company can reissue shares it holds as treasury shares
|
68,779,075
|
68,608,764
|
40,897
|
129,414
** Special Resolution. All resolutions are ordinary resolutions unless otherwise stated.
This AGM marks the retirement from the Board of Professor William Hall, Ms. Mary Pendergast and Professor Hugh Brady. Professor William Hall has served as a non-executive director of ICON since February 2013, Ms. Mary Pendergast has served as a non-executive director of ICON since February 2014 and Professor Hugh Brady has served as a non-executive director of ICON since April 2014.
"I would like to thank William, Mary and Hugh for their long and distinguished service to ICON and for their important contributions to the Board and to the committees on which they have served.” commented Mr. Ciaran Murray, ICON’s Chair.
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and information currently available, including current economic and industry conditions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actual results, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ from those stated in this press release. The forward-looking statements are subject to future events, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the statements, including, but not limited to, the ability to enter into new contracts, maintain client relationships, manage the opening of new offices and offering of new services, the integration of new business mergers and acquisitions, the impact of COVID-19 on our business, as well as other economic and global market conditions and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in SEC reports filed by ICON, all of which are difficult to predict and some of which are beyond our control. For these reasons, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements when making investment decisions. The word "expected" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement, either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More information about the risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements may be found in SEC reports filed by ICON, including its Form 20-F, F-1, S-8 and F-3, which are available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.
ICON plc is a world-leading healthcare intelligence and clinical research organisation. From molecule to medicine, we advance clinical research providing outsourced services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and government and public health organisations. We develop new innovations, drive emerging therapies forward and improve patient lives. With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ICON employed approximately 40,500 employees in 119 locations in 53 countries as at June 30, 2022. For further information about ICON, visit: www.iconplc.com.
Source: ICON plc
ICON/ICLR-F
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005904/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Icon PLCShsmehr Nachrichten
|
26.07.22
|Ausblick: Icon zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
12.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Icon vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
26.04.22
|Ausblick: Icon verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
12.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Icon stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
20.02.22
|Ausblick: Icon legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
02.11.21
|Ausblick: Icon gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
20.07.21
|Ausblick: Icon präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
08.07.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Icon gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)