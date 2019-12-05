ICON Wins Best Contract Research Organisation – Full-Service Providers at the 15th Annual Scrip Awards 2019

ICON plc, (NASDAQ: ICLR) a leading global provider of drug and medical device development and commercialisation services, has won Best Contract Research Organisation – Full-Service Providers at the 2019 Scrip Awards, which took place in London on 4 December.

The Scrip Awards honour the industry’s highest-achieving individuals and organisations, with the Best Contract Research Organisation acknowledging the critical role that CROs play in drug development. Icon was selected by a panel of senior industry experts from around the world, as the best CRO according to the following criteria:

The capabilities and strengths offered

Deliverable results that exceed sponsor expectations

Innovations in patient recruitment strategy brought to their partners

Improved performance in quality of data, timelines and transparency

Steps taken towards streamlining data collection and reporting

"ICON is honoured to have been named as the Best Contract Research Organisation – Full-Service Providers at the Scrip 2019 awards. This achievement completes a strong year for ICON, with over 12 high profile industry awards. We are very proud to be recognised for our notable developments in patient, site and data solutions, innovation in trial design and real world evidence,” commented Steve Cutler, ICON’s Chief Executive Officer.

