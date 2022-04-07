Iconic ‘Humble and Kind’ Superstar Tim McGraw Partners With Nextdoor to Launch the Inaugural Nextdoor 100 Awards, Recognizing Neighbors That Make a Meaningful Difference in Their Communities

Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND) announced today that it is partnering with GRAMMY? award-winning recording artist and actor Tim McGraw to celebrate some of the most humble and kind among us: amazing neighbors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220407005307/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Through the partnership, McGraw helps launch the first-ever Nextdoor 100, a celebration of the super amazing, supportive, surprising, creative, compassionate, never-not-there-when-you-need them neighbors who make our communities better every day with small but meaningful acts of kindness. The Nextdoor 100 will join McGraw’s highly anticipated The McGraw Tour 2022, his first solo tour in six years, to share some of the inspiring Nextdoor 100 stories at concert venues and on social media. McGraw will also be one of a number of select judges for the awards program, which has already received tens of thousands of nominations from people all across the country.

"I think kindness lives in the little things. Having someone lend a helping hand when you need it, offering words of support or a cup of sugar when you come up short, can make all the difference,” said McGraw. "I’m excited to be partnering with the Nextdoor 100, to help celebrate neighbors across America and shine a light on real people having a real impact in our communities.”

The McGraw Tour 2022 kicks off on April 29 and will carry on through 17 cities throughout the US. At each stop, fans will be invited to a mini-neighborhood, where they can connect, meet, and mingle with neighbors in celebration of the Nextdoor 100, with experiences featuring fun festivities that honor the local community. The activations around the tour will be produced by social entertainment studio Shareability.

"On Nextdoor we can see that simple but meaningful acts of kindness are on the rise: from the neighbor that shovels snow for the whole block, to the local deli owner that always adds a little extra to your order,” said Maryam Banikarim, Head of Marketing at Nextdoor. "It’s time to put our neighbors and their stories in the spotlight. We’re excited to work with Tim McGraw, whose own kindness and humility make him the perfect partner to celebrate the positive impact of neighbors in our lives.”

Unlike typical award shows, the Nextdoor 100 is all about neighbors celebrating neighbors through nominations submitted on thenextdoor100.com. It gives much deserved recognition to the people who we’ve turned to in the last few years as we’ve faced extraordinary challenges together. Nominations for the Nextdoor 100 are open now through May 8th, 2022 and the official Nextdoor 100 honorees will be announced on May 23rd, 2022. A panel of judges, including McGraw, will select the winners.

For the latest news and updates surrounding the Nextdoor 100, follow on Nextdoor, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and Twitter.

About Tim McGraw

Tim McGraw is a GRAMMY award-winning entertainer, author, and actor who has sold more than eighty million records worldwide, and dominated the charts with forty-four number one singles. He is the most played country artist since his debut in 1992, has four New York Times bestselling books to his credit and has acted in such movies as Friday Night Lights and The Blind Side.

Currently, McGraw stars, with his wife, Faith Hill, and acclaimed actor Sam Elliott, in the highly praised show 1883, the prequel to smash hit Yellowstone. 1883 eclipsed the success of Yellowstone itself, taking in the largest television audience of any network, cable or streaming service since 2015, and more episodes are already ordered.

McGraw is the founder and inspiration behind health and fitness brand, TRUMAV, and he is considered one of the most successful touring acts in the history of country music. His projects have spawned some of the most meaningful songs of all time, including "Live Like You Were Dying” and "Humble and Kind,” whose messages continue to impact fans around the world.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND) is where you connect to the neighborhoods that matter to you so you can belong. Kindness is core to our purpose: to cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on. Neighbors around the world turn to Nextdoor daily to receive trusted information, give and get help, get things done, and build real-world connections with those nearby — neighbors, businesses, and public services.

We believe connecting with others is a universal human need. That truth, and the reality that neighborhoods are among the most important communities in our lives, have been guiding principles for Nextdoor since the beginning.

Today, neighbors rely on Nextdoor in more than 285,000 neighborhoods around the world, including the United States (nearly 1 in 3 U.S. households), the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Australia, and Canada, with many more to come.

Nextdoor is based in San Francisco. For additional information and images: nextdoor.com/newsroom.

About Shareability

Shareability is a social entertainment studio that combines Hollywood storytelling with social marketing, influence and distribution to help brands break through the noise. We believe brands can no longer interrupt your entertainment, they need to be your entertainment.

Based in Los Angeles, we bring an engagement driven approach that empowers brands to entertain, educate and inspire their customers, breaking through the noise to deliver brand engagement, loyalty and growth.

We use this superpower to incubate, produce and deploy social entertainment for some of the biggest brands and celebrities in the world, including: Pepsi, Adobe, AT&T, MARS, Cristiano Ronaldo, Dua Lipa, John Cena and Tim McGraw.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220407005307/en/