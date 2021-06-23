Iconic National Scenes Get Starring Role in Air Canada's New Onboard Safety Video, Ode to Canada

Attention Editors: See Air Canada's new Onboard Safety Video here.

MONTREAL, June 23, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada today premiered Ode to Canada, its new on-board pre-flight safety video set in some of the country's most spectacular and iconic locations. The new video, now coming to a seatback video screen near you, takes customers on a stunning journey across Canada while depicting in unexpected ways the safety features of each aircraft.

"Air Canada's new Ode to Canada safety video is a celebration of the best of Canada from coast-to-coast-to-coast. Including our own uniformed employees who are responsible for the safety of every Air Canada flight, our new video presents all aircraft safety instructions in a compelling, associative way by drawing on some of our country's most spectacular scenery and visually connecting viewers to each province and territory through all four seasons," said Andrew Shibata, Vice President – Brand at Air Canada.

"It has been almost seven years since we last produced a safety video. In choosing to feature Canada, we are also aiming to provide a warm welcome to Canadians travelling home from abroad and inviting all of our customers to join us in exploring everything that Canada has to offer in support of the country's tourism and hospitality sectors," concluded Mr. Shibata.

Among the locations and places featured are: Newfoundland & Labrador's Gros Morne National Park; Manitoba's Little Limestone Lake; Yukon's winter; Ontario's social hospitality; Northwest Territories' Northern Lights; Nunavut's vast expanse; Prince Edward Island's Cavendish Beach; Alberta's foothills; BC's North Shore mountains; Saskatchewan's wheat fields; Quebec's art and culture experiences; Nova Scotia'sLunenburg; New Brunswick'sHopewell Cape.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline, and in 2020 was among the top 20 largest airlines in the world. It is Canada's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax. In 2020, Air Canada was named Global Traveler's Best Airline in North America for the second straight year. In January 2021, Air Canada received APEX's Diamond Status Certification for the Air Canada CleanCare+ biosafety program for managing COVID-19, the only airline in Canada to attain the highest APEX ranking. Air Canada has also committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow Air Canada on Twitter and LinkedIn, and join Air Canada on Facebook.

