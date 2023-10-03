ICONIC RESTAURANT RAO'S SELECTS BERK COMMUNICATIONS TO LAUNCH NEW MIAMI LOCATION

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Berk Communications , an award-winning, independent public relations firm, announced today that it has been retained by Rao's, the famed Italian restaurant originally opened in 1896. Berk will be primarily responsible for handling the brand's expansion into the Miami market.

Rao's is a culinary national treasure. Widely acclaimed for its authentic, southern Neapolitan Italian cooking and its home-style family ambiance.

"When we embarked on an agency search, it was essential that we found a partner that understood our dedication to quality, heritage and most importantly family, as we get ready to open in the Miami market," said Frank Pellegrino Jr. and Ron Straci, co-owners of Rao's. "Berk Communications is committed to telling our story, and we're excited to have them join our team."

Rao's opened 127 years ago in Harlem, New York and is celebrated as one of the oldest family owned and operated restaurants running in the country. Staying true to original family recipes and dedicated to honoring the restaurant's legacy, Rao's co-owners Frank Pellegrino Jr. and Ron Straci maintain a menu that pairs generations of authenticity and love with freshness and flavor. The restaurant currently has a location in Los Angeles and will expand into the Miami market in the back half of 2023.

"Rao's is a one-of-a-kind restaurant offering delicious food, meaningful history, passion and outstanding ambiance," said Ron Berkowitz, Founder & CEO of Berk Communications. "We can't wait to collaborate with this amazing team and bring this iconic brand to Miami."

Led by Berkowitz and Executive Vice President Marisa Carstens, Berk's efforts will be focused on launching Rao's in the Miami market adjacent to the Loews Miami Beach Hotel. The agency will handle local and national media relations, event planning, partnerships, and social media management. Berk previously worked with Rao's to support pop-up experiences at major events like the Superbowl.

Berk Communications is a two-time finalist for PRWeek US Awards' Outstanding Small Agency and has routinely been named a top-ranked PR firm across several categories including sports, fashion and lifestyle, food & beverage, travel & economic development.

Berk Communications is an award-winning, independent public relations firm with expertise across a variety of verticals including sports and lifestyle, food and beverage, travel and tourism, business and technology, and cannabis. The agency is also recognized for its reputation management practice which provides strategic communications services for high-profile entrepreneurs, athletes, celebrities, and musicians.

