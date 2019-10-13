+++ OSKAR - Der einfache ETF-Sparplan für Sie und Ihre Familie - Jetzt informieren! +++ -w-
Iconic Vodka brand Constantine is building new LA headquarters

MALIBU, Calif., Oct. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The iconic European brand Constantine Vodka is developing a $ 200M state of the art Headquarters in California paving the way for their highly anticipated launch in the US market planned for summer 2020.

"The American Market is an exciting place to be.
As a successful and an ambitious brand; opening our new HQ in Los Angeles was a very important step for our future in North America.
We have an extremely sophisticated product and Los Angeles is clearly becoming the capital of high end, fashion and art globally.
We are very excited and committed to bring our iconic brand to Los Angeles and the US," says Arno Gasquet, Chairman of Constantine Vodka.

Constantine Vodka is co-owned by Arno Gasquet and Zoran Markovski.
The luxury brand is part of the Alexander & Constantine group and is produced mainly in Eastern Europe.
The company is reporting selling over 10M bottles a year and has a company value of 1,2B Euros.

