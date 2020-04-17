NEW YORK, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Private Investigator agency, ICORP Investigations, will be donating 5% of net profits to World Central Kitchen, which is a team of food first responders, mobilizing with the urgency of now to get meals to those who need them most. World Central Kitchen is activating hundreds of restaurants and kitchens to feed marginalized and vulnerable communities and brave medical professionals on the front lines, in order to make a meaningful impact in the fight to keep everyone fed, and to support the distressed restaurant industry.

Sarah Lee-Santarpia, CEO of ICORP Investigations, wants to give back during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. "My sister is a nurse in Queens, New York and she's working many hours at her hospital and making all kinds of sacrifices. As a company, we thought we should be doing our part to help during this crisis. Jose Andres is someone I admire, and he's been doing incredible charitable work with World Central Kitchen for some time. We take pride in being a socially conscience business and donating 5% of profits to World Central Kitchen makes sense to us." ICORP Investigations will donate until 12/31/20.

About ICORP Investigations

ICORP Investigations is a New York private investigator agency based in NYC. For more than a decade, ICORP Investigations has been a trusted leader in the claims investigations industry. Our clients include some of the nation's leading law firms, insurance carriers, self-insured businesses, independents and Third-Party Administrators (TPAs). ICORP's success and client loyalty has been built on delivering consistently excellent results, utilizing highly trained and experienced investigators and leveraging the best available technology.

CONTACT:

John Egan

238128@email4pr.com

(212) 710-5616

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/icorp-investigations-is-donating-to-world-central-kitchen-during-the-coronavirus-pandemic-301041906.html

SOURCE ICORP Investigations