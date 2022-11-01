|
01.11.2022 10:55:00
ICP DAS - BMP to partake in the COMPAMED 2022, Germany for the first time
HSINCHU, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ICP DAS - BMP (Biomedical Polymers), a Taiwanmedical TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) supplier, will exhibit TPU pellets with 50% tungsten content (W50) for the first time in the COMPAMED 2022, Germany. The exhibition - a melting pot for high-tech solutions in the medical technology sector - takes place in DÜSSELDORF from 14 to 17 November.
ICP DAS - BMP will showcase three series of highly stable medical-grade TPU pellets, namely, Alithane™ (ALP series), Durathane™ (ALC series), and Arothane™ (ARP series). This year, ICP DAS - BMP unveils a new range of pellets with a tungsten content of 30% (W30) and 50% (W50), respectively. As we advance, ICP DAS - BMP plans to develop pellets with 70% tungsten content (W70) and a new ARP-CHDM series in 2023.
All medical-grade TPU pellets by ICP DAS - BMP are 100% made in Taiwan and have superb biocompatibility, hydrolytic & chemical resistance, mechanical properties, and radiodensity; they can be customized and color-matched. To provide customers with the best service, ICP DAS - BMP offers shorter lead times and accepts smaller quantity orders.
Applications of medical-grade TPU pellets range from cancer treatment and urology devices to retainers, etc. Shortly after being established, ICP DAS - BMP achieves outstanding results domestically and internationally. Medical device manufacturers from South Korea, Israel, and France have chosen ICP DAS - BMP's trustworthy and high-quality TPUs.
Visit ICP DAS - BMP's booth at Hall 08B, Booth 8BC17-2, from 14 to 17 November 2022, and learn more about the upcoming ARP-CHDM series.
About ICP DAS - BMP
In response to the growing demand for TPUs in medical applications, in 2018, ICP DAS established a new business unit to develop and produce medical-grade TPUs, ICP DAS - BMP. The company has obtained ISO 13485 certification for its raw material warehouses and production lines.
ICP DAS - BMP has its own laboratories for polymerization, physical properties analysis, and cytotoxicity testing. All the TPUs supplied by ICP DAS - BMP are USP Class VI certified and compliant with the ISO 10993 international standard. Materials have passed skin sensitization and cytotoxicity tests according to ISO 10993-5 and ISO 10993-10. These enable ICP DAS - BMP to guarantee biocompatibility for medical device manufacturers.
For more details, please visit our website: https://bmp.icpdas.com/
For TPU products, solutions, and inquiries, contact us directly: sales_bmp@icpdas.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/icp-das---bmp-to-partake-in-the-compamed-2022-germany-for-the-first-time-301664344.html
SOURCE ICP DAS Co., Ltd.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZurückhaltung vor Fed-Zinsentscheid: ATX und DAX drehen ins Minus -- Wall Street leichter -- Anleger in Asien zeigten sich zurückhaltend
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt können ihre frühen Gewinne nicht halten und drehen leicht ins Minus. Der US-Aktienmarkt tendiert zur Mitte der Woche tiefer. An Chinas Börsen ging es am Mittwoch erneut bergauf, in Tokio hingegen waren leichte Verluste zu verzeichnen.